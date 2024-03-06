Beer, board games shine at this South Philly-style restaurant tucked in Siskiyou County

Will Maley is that rare someone who can describe a creation as specific and organic as Belgian beer with the reverence of an admirer who is more than just a beer drinker.

He speaks of the famed lambics — naturally fermented brews particular to the small Pajottenland region southwest of Brussels, Belgium in the Senne river valley — in language that is part sommelier and part monk, describing the way the beer picks up the natural yeasts and microbes from the area.

“So it gains sort of a terroir, like wine,” said Maley, one recent afternoon from The Wheelhouse, a restaurant in downtown Dunsmuir that can be hard to categorize, given its extensive beer menu loaded with obscure Belgian brews and South Philly-inspired food.

And then, there are the board games. Lots of them. But more on that later.

The The Wheelhouse restaurant in Dunsmuir is known for its cuisine from South Philadelphia, Belgian beers and collection of hundreds of board games for visitors to enjoy. Photo taken February 2024.

Maley is one of five employees at this restaurant down a short hill on Sacramento Street near the Amtrak station. And like everything at The Wheelhouse, he is a mellow blend of esoteric quirkiness. Too uncool to be merely a bartender. Too expert to be reduced to just the guy who pours beer.

“But anyone who knows a little bit about beer has generally heard about the Belgian styles,” Maley said. “So, we just try to do our best to not only share these things with people, but also educate them about the tradition and these beautiful histories behind these things that we really love.”

Jon Dally and Hannah Smith — transplants to the area from Philadelphia by way of an organic farm in Alaska ― founded The Wheelhouse eight years ago. The two were volunteering with World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF), which grew their interest in gardening and low-level agriculture.

In their travels across the country, Dally and Smith had been to Dunsmuir and fell for the place. In 2009, they moved to Northern California. In 2012, they moved to Dunsmuir.

“We loved the town. And it seemed like a really nice place, and, I don’t know, the community was great here,” said Dally, as the life of the restaurant hummed in the background. “It seemed like a nice place to set up a little shop.”

Jon Dally, left, and Hannah Smith, operate The Wheelhouse restaurant in Dunsmuir. The eatery specializes in cuisine from South Philadelphia, stocks Belgian beers and offers hundreds of board games for customers to enjoy while visiting.

Said Smith: “We mulled over it for a little bit of time, and then we decided to try it out."

The two had previous experience working in restaurants and coffee shops — both are alums of Starbucks — and then gravitated toward interest in organic agriculture.

The Wheelhouse took the place of a previous restaurant known as Dogwood Diner. It began with an emphasis on breakfast and has since evolved into other areas, like the focus on board games and beer.

Today, the breakfast menu is described as “very classic American breakfast” with its corned beef hash, ($19.99) breakfast burritos ($14.99), French toast ($12.99) or biscuits and gravy ($9.99). There’s also a kids menu with things like French toast ($8.99) and grilled cheese ($5.99).

“All made in-house,” said Dally. “The hash browns are real hash browns. The real deal, as opposed to opening packages.”

The menu also includes a strong nod to South Philadelphia, like Philly Cheesesteak, which can come with beef, chicken of tofu. Other items include meatball sub ($14.99), Crispy Chicken Parm hoagie ($17.99), pizza cheesesteak (ranging from $18.99 to $13.99) or a deep-fried tofu hoagie ($12.99).

“Things that you would be able to get in South Philly, walking around,” said Dally.

The Wheelhouse does not overlook its vegan and vegetarian customers, with a number of menu items with them in mind, like the vegan BLT ($12.99).

Vegan and vegetarian options are also common to Philadelphia, said Smith: “There was always a vegan or vegetarian option for many things."

The Wheelhouse restaurant in Dunsmuir includes about 300 board games for patrons to enjoy while visiting. Photo taken February 2024.

The restaurant's space itself is filled with houseplants like philodendrons, rubber trees, fiddle leaf figs, yards and yards of vines crawling across the exposed brick walls and well-trodden wooden floors. The eatery also includes artwork from artist and Burning Man co-founder Finely Fryer and others.

The Wheelhouse has a collection of some 300 board games lining shelves through the old turn-of-the-century building. The games, arranged like library books, represent the personal collection of Dally and Smith and are available to check out for playing in the restaurant.

Board games cover the spectrum, from "Guess Who” or “Say Anything” to “Scrabble” and more.

“It's kinda out of control,” Dally said, laughing at their board-game-collecting hobby.

Game preferences among customers depend on all the nuances found in group gatherings.

“It depends on how much they want to think about the game,” said Smith, adding, “there’s a lot of ‘party games’ where you’re just trying to have a good time with a large group of people.”

But it's the combination of the games, beer, food and even the houseplants that give The Wheelhouse its particular mood on the banks of the Sacramento River with tall views of Mt. Bradley seemingly just outside the windows.

Dally thinks of items like the plants, board games or beer as the kind of “sub genres” that are unique yet related, coming together in one space to be part of the overall chemistry he and Smith have worked to cultivate.

“It kind of all fits in and works here real well together. And that’s real,” Dally said.

Hannah Smith is one of the operators of The Wheelhouse restaurant in Dunsmuir, an eatery specializing in cuisine from South Philadelphia, stocking Belgian beers, and offering hundreds of board games for visitors to enjoy.

“We like to find little niches,” Smith added. “It often makes the food service business a little more interesting.”

Over the last eight years The Wheelhouse carved out its following, often seeing visitors from as far flung as Philadelphia, but also hosting day-trippers up from Redding, travelers, hikers, fishermen and the whole cross-section of folks who pass through Dunsmuir.And there are the town regulars. “There’s no sit-down place, I don’t think, between the Bay Area and Portland where you’re going to be able to get the type of beers that we have,” said Dally.

“And the same with the board games,” Smith chimed in.

What to know if you go

Cost: Breakfast — $2 to $20.99; Sandwiches and more — $7.99 to $31.99.

Hours: Closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Wheelhouse; 5841 Sacramento Ave., Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Phone: 530-678-3502

Website: https://www.thewheelhousedunsmuir.com/

