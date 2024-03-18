Bedford Police searching for vehicle in connection to a robbery at a USPS mailbox

Bedford Police are looking to identify a vehicle in connection to a mail theft at a local post office box Monday morning.

An officer parked at Bedford Market Place around 1:30 a.m. noticed a maroon, newer-model Jeep Cherokee pull up to the blue Postal Service mailbox behind the post office before a person got out, opened the mailbox, and removed mail from it, according to police.

The officer pursued the Jeep down Great Road and onto Interstate 95 but ended the pursuit due to safety concerns after the Jeep was driving erratically.

Police later confirmed that the Postal Service mailbox had been opened and that mail was removed.

A review of surveillance footage from the area located only a grainy photograph of the Jeep Cherokee that police are looking for.

Bedford Police continue to investigate this incident with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this incident or anyone who believes they recognize the vehicle involved, to call Bedford Police at 781-275-1212.

“We want to warn anyone who may have deposited a check or other mail in the box behind the post office last night that this incident occurred,” said Bedford Police Chief John Fisher.

Here are the following tips from the United States Postal Inspection Service to help prevent mail theft and protect your personal information:

• Deposit all outgoing mail at your local post office or hand it to a uniformed USPS letter carrier.

• Avoid putting outgoing mail into mailboxes overnight as the raised flag signals to a thief that there is outgoing mail within the mailbox.

• Deposit your outgoing mail in a blue USPS collection box prior to the last pickup time of the day.

• If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it. Never send cash through the mail.

• When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient.

• Do not leave mail or packages next to a collection box if it is full, or if your package does not fit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

