New Bedford murder suspect said 'higher spirit' motivated shooting. What we know.

NEW BEDFORD — Murder suspect Christopher Smith, who allegedly shot and killed Ronald Sinclair after an argument in his mother's home, affirmed the shooting during an interview, police said.

Smith "made affirmative statements that he shot Sinclair," and that he was told by a higher spirit to "send him up," according to the police report.

The police said Smith made repeated "non-concise statements" during the interview regarding his spiritual beliefs, good and evil, and his involvement in Sinclair's death.

He told police he uses fentanyl, but was detoxing on his own.

Smith pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, and told the judge, "I'm not guilty, your honor."

Victim was visiting when he got shot

A witness said the two men had been arguing on the afternoon of Monday, April 29, at 51 Austin St. and that Smith, who is 38, left and returned with a gun.

The 60-year-old victim shared children with Smith's mother and was visiting when he got shot, according to the police report.

Police were called, and Smith fled the scene, according to the police report.

Smith was caught later in the afternoon in a Cottage Street backyard. A gun was recovered nearby in a large drum of liquid in a Chestnut Street backyard.

Video surveillance footage tracks Smith leaving the home

Police said there is video surveillance footage of Smith leaving the home where the shooting occurred shortly before police were called.

He's also observed making his way along several streets before he is seen and chased by police, who apprehended him.

The victim was helping to look for car keys so that Smith's mother could give Smith a ride when he was shot, according to a witness.

Smith pleaded not guilty at arraignment

Smith was initially charged with fire-armed assault to murder, but the charge was changed to murder when Sinclair died as a result of his injuries May 3.

Smith is being held without bail, and is due back in court on June 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Smith said he had been out of jail for two years

Smith pleaded guilty in 2021 to charges of kidnapping, strangulation, breaking and entering, witness intimidation, and assault and battery that were unrelated to this case. He was sentenced to one year in the Bristol County House of Correction.

He also pleaded guilty in 2021 to assault and battery on a family/household member in a separate case, and was sentenced to one year in the Bristol County House of Correction to be served concurrently with the other sentence.

Smith told police during the interview that he had been out of jail for two years.

