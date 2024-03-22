New Bedford fishermen get the nuts and the bolts of the Vineyard Wind compensation fund

NEW BEDFORD — John Verissimo works as a fishing consultant following his career as a fishing boat captain and often answers calls about how the new Vineyard Wind Fisheries Compensation Fund will work.

“Basically, every day I’ll get a call from someone who will tell me, I need help with this, I need help with that, and if I don’t have the answer, I’ll get it,’ he said. “I support them by making sure they know what’s going on.”

He said he wants the fishermen who are eligible for this first-of-its-kind fund to feel comfortable with the process so that they will apply.

“My thing is I make sure that everyone understands this is the simplest way,” he said. “You’re going to wait, so the best thing to do is open this door and send in these things and let them know you’re working on the rest, and that way you don’t miss out.”

New Bedford fishermen attend an event held at the New Bedford Port Authority building in New Bedford where fishermen could enroll in the Vineyard Wind Fisheries Compensation Program.

When should you start the process for offshore wind compensation?

The initial step is establishing eligibility, and the deadline is June 3. Once eligibility is established, there will be some time to submit all the necessary documentation.

Vineyard Wind Fisheries Manager Crista Bank and Major Sharp with the independent third-party administrator de maximis, inc., took approximately 20 fishermen through the process at the New Bedford Port Authority building Thursday morning as one of a few Southern New England presentations planned for stakeholders.

Crista Bank, Vineyard Wind Fisheries Liaison, speaks at an event held at the New Bedford Port Authority building in New Bedford where fishermen could enroll in the Vineyard Wind Fisheries Compensation Program.

What documents do fishermen need to provide for the compensation fund?

The key documents that prove eligibility include copies of a valid 2023 commercial fishing permits from NOAA Fisheries, a government-issued vessel registration showing ownership and other documents such as tax records that include reported income from fishing activities.

Fishermen must have worked in the lease area in three of the seven years between 2016 and 2022 to be eligible and are encouraged to submit the paperwork for the three years they were most successful.

Bank said she encourages the fishing community to apply because it’s an accepted fact that offshore wind projects will impact the fishing industry whether fishing inside or outside the lease area.

“We don’t get any of it back,” she said. “That’s why this money needs to go to you guys. If not, it rolls over into a state fund.”

The chart of areas affected by offshore wind are shown on a TV during an event held at the New Bedford Port Authority building in New Bedford where fishermen could enroll in the Vineyard Wind Fisheries Compensation Program.

Further opportunities may be available

However, there may be further opportunities down the road with 11 states including Massachusetts discussing creating a regional compensation fund, Bank said.

She said the states and the developer are in support of a regional fund with one mechanism and one way of applying for compensation from all the wind farms that are going to be installed.

Bank said the fishermen will still be able to file a separate claim for any gear damage caused by Vineyard Wind 1, and they can still apply for other available compensation funds.

