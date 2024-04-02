New Bedford 2023 crime report: violent crime down but 'shots fired' up

NEW BEDFORD - The 2023 crime report compiled by New Bedford Police shows the city in line with a national trend toward less violent crime, though "shots-fired" incidents were up.

The report shows violent crime down 58% and property crime down 54% over the past decade, police say.

The statistics by year also show aggravated assaults were down in 2023 when compared to the last five years.

However, the report data also tracks the increase in "shots-fired" incidents in 2023 when compared to the last half decade.

A New Bedford police cruiser drives past the intersection of Rivet Street and Orchard Street in New Bedford where Detective Lavar Gilbert was shot and wounded in July 2023 in this file photo in one of 67 shots-fired incidents in 2023. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Report tracks crime types, numbers, hours of the day, demographics

The report provides the numbers in various categories from each of the past five years. Categories range from arsons to traffic stops to domestic assaults to fatal overdoses.

The statistics also track the days of the week and the hours of the day when crimes get committed, as well as the days when officers were busiest, where the crimes were committed, and the demographics of those arrested.

The report provides the numbers in various categories from each of the past five years. Categories range from arsons to traffic stops to domestic assaults to fatal overdoses.

Report will be posted on New Bedford Police website

It's the second year that New Bedford Police have issued a data-driven analysis of city crime patterned on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

The 50-page report will be posted on the New Bedford Police website along with the 2022 annual report.

SALARIES: New Bedford's 50 highest paid employees in 2023. Here's what they made.

Violent crime, property crime down over past decade

Among the report’s findings noted in a press release are:

Violent crime decreased 58% from 2014-2023 due to drops in rape (-34%), robbery (-61%) and aggravated assault (-62%).

Property crime decreased 54% over that time frame due to drops in arson (-68%), burglary (-71%), and larceny (-57%).

The report shows violent crime down 58% and property crime down 54% over the past decade, police say.

“With the release of this report, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency and our dedication to the citizens of New Bedford,” Chief Paul Oliveira said. “I am encouraged by the city's downward trajectory of crime rates. These statistics are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our officers and the support of our community partners."

Violent crimes consist of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. Arson, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft are in the property crime category.

FBI national statistics show decline in violent crime

The FBI’s crime statistics for 2022 show that national violent crime decreased an estimated 1.7% compared to 2021 estimates, according to the FBI website. The statistics included:

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter recorded a 2022 estimated nationwide decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.

In 2022, the estimated number of offenses in the revised rape category saw an estimated 5.4% decrease.

Aggravated assault decreased an estimated 1.1% in 2022.

The FBI will be releasing its final figures for 2023 in October, but fourth-quarter numbers showed a 13% decline in murder in 2023 from 2022, and a 6% decline in reported violent crime, according to reports. The statistics are based on data from around 13,000 law enforcement agencies from throughout the country.

IS IT ENOUGH? Proposed 190-foot-tall New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge may not be tall enough

New Bedford homicide numbers consistent in last several years

A look at New Bedford's numbers outlined in the NBPD report show that homicide statistics have remained constant over the past several years.

A look at New Bedford's numbers outlined in the report show that homicide statistics have remained constant over the past several years.

There were four reported homicides in New Bedford in 2023, each with a single victim.

All four cases are classified as solved. Firearms were used in three of the four cases, a knife was used in the fourth.

There were four reported homicides in 2022, four in 2021, and four in 2020. Three were reported in 2019 and three were reported in 2018.

Gang-related activity said to cause shots-fired spike

Shots-fired incidents have trended upward, however. There were 67 shots-fired incidents in 2023 versus 32 in 2019, an increase of 91%.

There were 67 shots-fired incidents in 2023 vs. 32 in 2019, an increase of 91%.

Police said the “shots-fired” numbers rose in 2023 due to a gang-related spike late in the year. A proactive response to these incidents led to several arrests for firearms-related offenses, with shots-fired data returning to baseline levels, according to the press release.

Of the 67 shots-fired incidents in 2023, three were fatal, 21 resulted in the injury of 24 victims, and 42 resulted in property damage.

In 16 of the incidents there was no property damage, or injuries or fatalities.

There were 49 shots-fired incidents in 2022, 48 in 2021, 45 in 2020, 35 in 2019, and 51 in 2018.

Shots-fired incidents were highest in May, September and October in 2023, with 10 incidents in each month, according to the report.

February had the fewest incidents with one. November and December each had two.

SHOOTINGS: New Bedford City Councilor Derek Baptiste requests more information on city shootings

Most shots-fired incidents logged on Fridays

Sixty-one percent of the shots-fired incidents in 2023 were between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The highest volume came between 10 p.m. and midnight, with 10 incidents each.

Fridays were the busiest days, with 14 confirmed shots-fired incidents, followed by Thursdays with 12.

New Bedford Police made 35 firearm arrests in 2023, and seized 52 firearms - four were ghost guns, 10 had defaced serials and 14 were unattended firearms.

There were 79,173 calls for police service in New Bedford in 2023.

Police responded to 79,173 calls for service in 2023

There were 79,173 calls for service in New Bedford in 2023. There were 79,238 calls in 2022, 81,971 in 2021, 79,647 in 2020, and 88,207 in 2019.

Fridays were the busiest day of the week, with 11,944 calls. Sunday was the least busy, with 10,250 calls.

The busiest hour of the day was 5 to 6 p.m., and calls were lowest between 3 and 6 a.m.

The most frequent calls in 2023 were for disturbances and complaints at 9,241 and 6,587 calls, respectively.

New Bedford Police made 2,131 arrests in 2023.

Police made 2,131 arrests in 2023

New Bedford Police made 2,131 arrests in 2023. There were 2,523 arrests in 2022, 2,832 in 2021, 2,628 in 2020, and 4,002 in 2019.

Arrestees were charged with a felony offense in 569 of the 2,131 arrests in 2023, and 913 arrestees were charged with a misdemeanor. The remaining 649 were charged with ordinance violations or arrested on an active warrant.

What is the busiest day for arrests?

Fridays were the busiest day for arrests at 350. Tuesdays were second with 327 arrests. The fewest arrests were made on Sundays at 245.

Most arrests were made between 7 and 8 p.m., but the busiest single hour of the week was Tuesdays between 3 and 4 p.m., with 38 arrests.

A little over three quarters of those arrested were men.

There were 40 juveniles arrested in New Bedford in 2023, 26 for felonies. There were 44 juveniles arrested in 2022, 71 in 2021, 53 in 2020, and 63 in 2019. Twenty-seven of the 63 arrested in 2019 were for felonies.

There were 87 reported sexual assault incidents in 2023.

Sexual assault incidents decreased in 2023

There were 87 reported sexual assault incidents in 2023, which was a decrease from the past several years. There were 120 in 2022, 109 in 2021, 88 in 2020, and 130 in 2019.

There were 103 robberies in 2023 - 47 armed and 56 unarmed. There were 112 robberies in 2022, 86 in 2021, 108 in 2020, and 176 in 2019.

Firearms were used in 17 of the 47 armed robberies, and knives were used in 26 - including one where a firearm was also present. Blunt objects were used in five robberies. Four weapons used were classified as "unknown/other."

There were 93 person-on-person robberies in New Bedford in 2023. There were 10 commercial robberies.

More than one-third of aggravated assaults were domestic

There were 320 aggravated assaults in 2023, with 39% being domestic in nature. There were 429 aggravated assaults in 2022, 417 in 2021, 382 in 2020, and 389 in 2019.

Most aggravated assaults occurred on Fridays at 64. Saturday was second at 52. Tuesdays had the fewest at 35.

Men were most often the victims at 61.8% of aggravated assaults overall, but women were most often the victims of domestic assaults.

There were 1,415 simple assault incidents in 2023, and 16.56% of simple assaults were domestic involved. There were 1,453 in 2022, 1,379 in 2021, 1,339 in 2020, and 1,632 in 2019.

Basically, simple assaults are an attempt to hit someone while aggravated assaults involve a weapon or cause significant injury.

Most simple assaults took place on Sundays, 245, with Saturdays next highest at 219. Sunday between 2 and 3 a.m. was the busiest hour of the week, with 22 incidents.

Most victims were women, at 59%.

What month has the most burglary incidents

There were 260 burglary/B&E incidents in 2023. There were 215 in 2022, 270 in 2021, 299 in 2020, and 392 in 2019.

July had the most burglary/B&E incidents at 36, followed by April with 29. January had the fewest burglary/B&Es, with 9 incidents.

There were 1,034 larcenies in 2023, which compares to 1,257 in 2022, 1,291 in 2021, 1,275 in 2022, and 1,582 in 2019.

Six arsons in 2023, 13 in 2022

There were six arson incidents in 2023, versus 13 in 2022, 10 in 2021, 12 in 2020, and five in 2019.

What led to a spike in car thefts

There were 347 motor vehicle theft incidents in 2023, an increase of 117% since 2019. Most of the increase came between 2022 and 2023, and was attributable to a TikTok “Kia Challenge” involving Hyundais and Kias, according to the report.

There were 347 motor vehicle theft incidents in 2023. The report states that represents an increase of 117% since 2019.

Most of the increase came between 2022 and 2023, and was attributable to a TikTok “Kia Challenge” involving Hyundais and Kias, according to the report.

The police department reacts "quickly and and forcefully when criminal activity ticks upward in particular categories," like the rise in motor vehicle thefts and the spike in shots-fired incidents, according to the press release.

There were 202 motor vehicle thefts in 2022, 179 in 2021, 179 in 2020, and 156 in 2019.

Of the 347 motor vehicle theft incidents in 2023, 53 were attempted thefts and 294 were successful thefts.

The Kias and Hyundais popularized nationally by the TikTok challenge, represented nearly all of the 53 vehiclesinvolved in attempted thefts, according to the report.

Most vehicles stolen were 2020 models at 28, with 2016 models second at 24, followed by 2021 models, with 23 vehicles stolen.

DRUG MONEY: What happens with drug money seized in Massachusetts. Here's what we found out.

Most drug arrests made in May

There were 434 drug arrests in 2023, versus 434 in 2022, 577 in 2021, 599 in 2020, and 861 in 2019.

There were 434 drug arrests in 2023.

The most drug arrests (57) were made in May and the fewest were made in November (21).

When are most domestic verbal arguments logged

New Bedford Police responded to 1,975 domestic verbal argument incidents in 2023 vs. 2,126 in 2022, 2,341 in 2021, 2,220 in 2020, and 2,107 in 2019.

The highest number of domestic verbal arguments (136) took place between 7 and 8 p.m., followed by 135 between 9 and 10 p.m.

Sunday and Saturday were the most common days for a domestic verbal argument to be reported, with314 and 295 calls, respectively.

Domestic assaults comprised a significant proportion of assaults reported to New Bedford Police in 2023, with 923 of the 1,735 (53%) assault incidents determined to be domestic in nature - simple (56%) and aggravated (39%).

Domestic assault incidents most frequently took place on the weekend, with 162 on Sundays and 151 on Saturdays.

The fewest took place on weekdays, with 114 reported on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Evenings between 6 and 7 p.m. were the busiest hour of the day for domestic assaults, with 69 incidents.

Fridays between 7 and 8 p.m. and Sundays between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. were the single busiest hours across the week, with 15 incidents each.

Sixty-one percent of the domestic assault victims were female.

There were 45 fatal overdoses in 2023.

There were 45 fatal overdoses in 2023

There were 45 fatal overdoses in 2023 versus 57 in 2022, 43 in 2021, 39 in 2020, and 50 in 2019.

There were 394 non-fatal overdoses in 2023 versus 469 in 2022, 515 in 2021, 461 in 2020, and 551 in 2019.

Most overdose victims were men, with 31 (69%) of the 45 fatal overdose victims male, and 262 (66%) of the 395 non-fatal overdose victims male.

Police logged 5,024 traffic stops

New Bedford Police logged 5,024 traffic stops in 2023 versus 3,666 in 2022, 4,628 in 2021, 6,113 in 2020, and 9,127 in 2019.

There were 3,849 citations issued by New Bedford Police in 2023 versus 7,506 citations issued in 2019.

Of the 3,849 citations issued in 2023, 259 were arrest, 377 were civil, 948 were criminal, 11 were municipal, 2,249 were written warnings and five were verbal warnings.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford 2023 crime report shows which crimes up, which down