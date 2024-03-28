Becky Lynch confirms WWE contract status

Becky Lynch has revealed that she is yet to resign with WWE, despite being in the final two months of her contract.

Appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Lynch confirmed reports that her WWE contract is almost up and that she is yet to be approached about signing a new deal.

When asked by Helwani if she was in the final year of her contract, Lynch said: "It's the final two months. You wanted me to be honest."

Helwani followed up by asking if there'd been talks of a renewal to which Lynch answered: "Nobody's said nothing to me."

WWE

Related: CM Punk's WrestleMania XL role revealed



Lynch was then asked if she was interested in renewing to which she answered: "We'll see," before adding: "I'm WWE," when asked if she would talk to other companies.

Helwani went on to ask Lynch, who is currently promoting her autobiography The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, if she was worried about WWE not having offered her a new deal yet.

"At this stage in the game, contrary to a lot of the thoughts in this book from when I was coming up, I am so confident in my ability and my worth," Lynch answered. "I'm not worried."

Lynch is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL next month.



WWE

Related: WWE's Bayley says it was "incredible" to watch Mercedes Moné debut for AEW

Meanwhile, Lynch is not the only top player in WWE potentially headed into WrestleMania without signing a new contract. Last week Drew McIntyre addressed the speculation over his WWE contract, refusing to confirm whether or not he has reached a new deal.

McIntyre told The Ringer's Masked Men podcast: "There is nothing I can say right now. I can say that I'm having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun and I'm in my prime. I'm younger than everyone thinks I am because I've been around for such a long time."

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or TNT Sports. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

You Might Also Like