The Bear's Jeremy Allen White ‘top choice’ to play Bruce Springsteen in new biopic

Jeremy Allen White is being eyed up for a new movie role (PA Wire)

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly being eyed to portray Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

The Bear star, 33, is the “top choice” for the film adaptation of Warren Zanes’ 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Nebraska was released in 1982 and stands out as one of the darker, more introspective entries in his discography.

Springsteen recorded the record on a four-track cassette in his New Jersey bedroom a couple of years before he and the E Street Band would release their most commercially successful album, Born in the U.S.A.

According to Deadline, indie film house A24 is in talks to board the project while Scott Cooper, who directed the Jeff Bridges-led Crazy Heart, is slated to direct.

Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau are reportedly involved in the project, although specific details are currently undisclosed.

Bruce Springsteen, with the E Street Band, on stage at Murrayfield, Edinburgh in 2023 (PA Archive)

The movie is being developed by producer Scott Stuber in his first major film project since leaving his role as head of film at Netflix.

Earlier this year, White won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in the FX series, The Bear.

He also took home a Golden Globe and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for his portrayal of the Chicago-based chef.

The Standard has contacted Jeremy Allen White’s rep for comment.

News of the film comes as Springsteen is set to make history as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

The US singer-songwriter, dubbed The Boss, will become the 27th person to receive the academy’s highest honour during a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.

The rock star will become the first international songwriter inducted into the fellowship in its 80-year history, following his “outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting” and his “impact on the UK’s cultural landscape”.

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy,” 74-year-old Springsteen said.

“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years.

“This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Previous winners of the award include Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, and Joan Armatrading, alongside Genesis singer Peter Gabriel, Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and former The Police frontman Sting, who received the award in 2023.