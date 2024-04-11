Beacon Alliance joins TxDOT for $10.7 million groundbreaking

Apr. 10—MIDLAND — The Beacon Alliance joined the Texas Department of Transportation Wednesday to break ground on a new project to expand the intersection of FM 1788 and SH 191. This $10.7 million investment will improve safety in this high-trafficked area by adding dedicated right-turn lanes and shared turnaround/left-turn lanes and repaving the intersection. The Beacon Alliance applauds these proactive investments in the infrastructure around the future site of the Beacon development.

"This intersection serves as a crucial crossroads for the Permian region, making this investment a significant asset for our communities," Russell Meyers, CEO of the Beacon Alliance, said in a news release. "It represents a substantial stride in meeting the ever-evolving needs of our diverse region."

Expected to be completed later this year, this project will improve access to the new Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, the first phase of the greater Beacon development. When completed, the Midland-Odessa development will feature 250+ acres of healthcare delivery, education, research and support facilities as well as residential and retail spaces.

This project also will improve accessibility for those visiting UTPB's Midland campus and the Midland Air and Space Port, the release said.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the University of Texas Permian Basin will provide enhanced opportunities for higher education in various healthcare-related disciplines. The Beacon Alliance partners include Permian Strategic Partnership, Scharbauer Foundation, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, UTHealth, the University of Texas Permian Basin, Midland Health, Medical Center Health System and Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center. For more information, visit www.thebeaconpermian.com