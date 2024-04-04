Beach bathrooms to parking lots: Why renewed talks with Cape Cod National Seashore matter

After a nearly seven-year hiatus, the Federal Advisory Commission to the Cape Cod National Seashore will meet again on April 8.

It can't come soon enough for some folks living in the six towns that gave land to the National Park Service in 1961 when the Seashore was established. They want to have a seat at the table when decisions are being made.

Reauthorizing the advisory commission gives them that chance. The commission's purpose is to advise the Seashore’s superintendent on matters impacting the six towns within the Seashore and weigh in on development and zoning decisions. Representatives from the state, Barnstable County and Chatham, Eastham, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet will meet with Superintendent Jennifer Flynn.

The Advisory Commission dates back to the enabling legislation that created the Seashore in 1961. It has been reauthorized continually until it expired on Sept. 26, 2018. Congress reauthorized the commission in January 2023.

Commission Chairman Richard Delaney, who represents the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Debra Haaland, said that the commission's authorization has historically been renewed, but not under the Trump administration.

“It's taken several years to get the legislation passed and thanks to Sen. (Edward) Markey, Congressman (Bill) Keating, and Sen. (Elizabeth) Warren, legislation passed last year,” Delaney said on Monday.

The commission has been reauthorized through 2029.

Delaney, first appointed to the commission by then-Gov. Michael Dukakis, said he’d call on each town representative to share their top three or four priority issues at their first meeting.

“If there’s an issue that several towns are in on, that will go to the top of list,” he said.

Mark Robinson represents the state on the commission. He said consultation between the commission and the Seashore has resulted in better decision-making over the years.

He cited the relocation of the Herring Cove parking lot and moving restrooms at Nauset Light Beach as examples. Commission members came up with recommendations that the superintendent accepted, he said.

“There's lot of competition for infrastructure funding in the National Park Service,” Robinson said. “Having things vetted locally makes it easier to fund those projects. That was the case at Herring Cove.”

Sheila Lyons, who represents Barnstable County on the commission, said hers will be a dual role: standing up for issues impacting communities as well as helping the Seashore navigate those waters.

Lyons lives in Wellfleet. More than 60% of the town's land is part of the national park. The commission gives people a say, she said. It was the first ever established because the Seashore was the first national park inserted into communities that were already in existence, she added.

“People have representatives,” Lyons said on Monday. “It’s a good dialogue between communities and the Seashore. It helps them but also helps the communities.”

Mary-Jo Avellar is Provincetown’s representative. About 75% of the town is national park land. On Monday she was reviewing her files on the Seashore’s enabling legislation. She said the Park Service gave Provincetown the airport and landfill when the Seashore was enacted. Now the Park Service wants the town to negotiate leases for both properties, she said. She plans to bring that topic up on April 8.

The meeting will take place on April 8, at 1 p.m. at the Salt Pond Visitors Center classroom in Eastham. Commission members will be introduced, focus areas will be selected, and future meetings will be planned. There will be a public comment period. Visitors may attend the meeting in-person or register in advance to attend remotely via Zoom: https://doitalent.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItcOuqrDgqGVyg_iinH5gSUMbbAp-d5Mw

