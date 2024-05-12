BCSO wants to talk about safety, crime with local businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is inviting business owners to join forces with law enforcement to prevent crime and keep the community safe.

The event hopes to engage business leaders in discussions about Sheriff John Allen’s vision to encourage collaboration between local businesses and police.

Story continues below

BCSO hopes this is a step in the right direction toward crime prevention and community safety.

The roundtable will be held at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center on 4th and Alameda on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.