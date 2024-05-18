BCSO is looking for businesses and residents to register their security cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a decade after Albuquerque police launched a real-time crime center where officers can tap into live video feeds of security cameras around the city, now the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to start its own version.

The sheriff’s office is just introducing this new effort to the community with roundtable discussions. They’re hoping to be able to access cameras in the city and the unincorporated areas around the county. “It’s hard as a business,” said Flora Garcia owner of State Beauty Supply.

Over the past three years, State Beauty Supply owner Flora Garcia says she’s dealt with several break-ins into her businesses downtown and in the Cottonwood area. “Anytime there’s been break-ins, they have been in and out under two minutes,” said Garcia.

She’s just one of a few businesses now looking into the sheriff’s office’s new effort to let them tap into business security cameras for a real-time look at any crime in progress. “That way we can be proactive in our community answer calls to services and make sure our deputies have eyes on for all the crime that’s going on at the city,” said BCSO Sheriff John Allen.

The sheriff is aiming to build that real-time crime center through technology from a company called Fusus, the new platform promises to give deputies access to video feeds from dash cameras and license plate reading cameras, and eventually home and business security cameras. “Very important specifically for the unincorporated area they have never had technologies like this before, “said Sheriff Allen.

The sheriff is hoping the community will register their cameras with the new system. “They are our eyes and ears and we want to make sure we are partnering with our community to make sure they have a tool with us,” said Sheriff Allen.

The county is offering two options, first free registering a private camera so the county can ask for video if it’s investigating a crime in the area. A second $200 option would allow the sheriff’s office to tap into the camera live in case of a nearby emergency. “The bottom line at the end of the day is not just to serve our community but to get the crime down,” said Sheriff Allen.

“I think they should look into it and I think that as a community if we all kind of help and are on the same page I think it would deter as much as possible,” said Garcia.

So far the county says about 15 homes and businesses have signed up with its new real-time crime center. The county says it’s spending about $1.8 million a year in its new technology investments. That includes new body cameras and tasers, license plate readers, and gunshot detectors.

