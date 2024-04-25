Bavarian lawmakers again lift immunity of embattled AfD politician

Daniel Halemba takes part in an event at the Bavarian state parliament. Halemba, an embattled Bavarian politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had his parliamentary immunity lifted on 25 April following new allegations. He now faces a criminal investigation into allegations of money laundering, coercion and damage to property. Peter Kneffel/dpa

An embattled Bavarian politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party had his parliamentary immunity lifted on Thursday following new allegations.

Daniel Halemba, a 22-year-old member of the Bavarian state parliament, now faces a criminal investigation into allegations of money laundering, coercion and damage to property.

Bavarian lawmakers on Thursday voted to lift Halemba's immunity and allow the investigation to move forward.

Halemba has already been under criminal investigation for several months over allegations that the fraternity to which he belonged displayed banned Nazi symbols or slogans.

Prosecutors in Würzburg have declined to provide details about the latest accusations. Halemba has maintained his innocence.

Halemba said he would refrain from making public appearances at parliamentary events and AfD public activities until the allegations are resolved.

"These steps do not constitute an admission of guilt but serve to protect the parliamentary group and are intended to refocus public attention on the political work of the parliamentary group," Halemba wrote in a letter to his AfD colleagues.

Halemba has been under heavy internal criticism for months. A majority of delegates at the Bavarian AfD's state conference called on him to resign, and leaders of the national AfD organization have called for him to be expelled from the party.

However, Halemba told dpa that he is looking forward to party expulsion proceedings as an opportunity to clear his name and prove "beyond doubt that the allegations are false claims made by a failed competitor."