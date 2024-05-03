Battle Ground Middle School student arrested after making a threat regarding a gun

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. — A Battle Ground Middle School student was arrested on Wednesday after telling a student he had a gun with him on the school's campus, according to Tippecanoe County sheriff's Chief Deputy Terry Ruley.

An investigation began when a school resource officer was called to the school regarding a complaint of a threat, Ruley said. A student made a statement that he had a gun with him at the school, and after a concerned student overheard the claim, Ruley said they went to faculty members who then called the sheriff's office.

Tippecanoe School Corp. spokeswoman Sue Scott said students immediately reported the incident, which was then quickly handled by school administrators and resources officers.

A search was then conducted across the school, according to Ruley, and no guns were found. The student was brought to the Juvenile Intake Division, Ruley said, and faces a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Battle Ground Middle School student arrested after gun threat