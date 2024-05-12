Baton Rouge nonprofit organization hosts first seafood boil fundraiser for youth programs, mentorships

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LET IT S.L.I.D.E is a nonprofit organization that dedicates its time to serving the community, and although founder Reggie Morgan says they never really broadcast their service, now is the time to do so.

“We try not to be seen, but this time it’s time for us to start stepping out,” said Timothy Morgan, President of LET IT S.L.I.D.E.

Morgan said this seafood boil fundraiser is one of the first steps to fueling their future efforts to make a change.

“People love seafood. So in between thing of being able to minister at the same time,” said Morgan.

Some volunteers who come out to help are faith leaders who go into communities to bring ministries to the comfort of their homes. Michael Alfred Charleville is a life and ordained minister in Baton Rouge. He said what really makes him happy is seeing the unity of like-minded people come together to make a difference.

“Coming to unity to help others to really be an example to help others abundantly,” said Charleville.

Reggie said that one of their many contributions is going out into the community feeding the homeless sometimes late into the night.

“We’ve been for the last month, every night, up until 3:00 in the morning and we’ve been feeding people,” he said.

They say the work they’ve been doing from hosting this fundraiser, along with getting positive feedback from the younger generation is inspiration for them.

“It gives you inspiration to keep going, to inspire us,” said Timothy.

Reggie said that seeing the impact that they’ve made makes him feel great and wants to see the Baton Rouge community become more unified for change.

“Everywhere I go, being able to see lives changed is like awesome. I think we should come together more as a community, you know?” said Reggie.

To learn more about volunteering, visit the Let It S.L.I.D.E website.

