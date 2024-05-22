Baton Rouge Circle K gas stations offering 40 cents off per gallon Thursday, drink discounts all summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — If your gas tank is not too far from empty and you can wait, Circle K is lowering its gas prices for three hours on Thursday, May 23.

As part of their “fuel day,” the convenience store chain said they are lowering “prices at the pump by up to 40 cents per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, with the discount applied directly at the pump.”

They said that more than 5,500 Circle K locations are offering this discount, including multiple gas stations in and near Baton Rouge.

You can find the nearest participating Circle K location on their website.

During the summer, Circle K said they are also offering customers the chance to get any size Polar Pop or Froster for 79 cents.

The convenience store chain also announced that 10 percent of the profits collected during the event will go to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

“As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “We are also proud to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day, through our support of our non-profit partner, the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, during this event.”

