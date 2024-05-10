Baseball-Sized Hail Splashes Into Texas Pool
Massive hailstones splashed down into a pool and damaged parts of a home in central Texas as severe storms swept the area on Thursday, May 9.
Footage filmed and posted to TikTok by Dan Sousa shows what he described as baseball-sized hailstones splashing into his pool, yard, and roof on Thursday.
“Temporary irrigation pipes shattered, one window shattered, metal roof took a beating,” Sousa told Storyful. “It even ripped a hole in our wellhead cover!”
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area until next Thursday, with the possibility of strong storms, lightning, and large hail. Credit: Dan Sousa via Storyful
