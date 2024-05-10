Baseball-size hail hits Central Texas during severe storms. Here's what it looks like
Severe thunderstorms brought baseball-size hail to Central Texas on Thursday night.
The National Weather Service warned of large hail and damaging winds, which were expected to hit the Austin area at about 7 p.m. Thursday before continuing southeast, meteorologist Jason Runyen said.
The weather service also issued several tornado watches and warnings, including a warning for the San Marcos, Kyle and Redwood areas until 8:45 p.m. CT.
Here's a look at what folks shared on X, formerly Twitter:
Softball-size hail destroys windshield in Dripping Springs
Watch @MatthewCappucci lose his windshield in tennis ball-sized hail in realtime.
(@NWSSanAntonio — it is indeed hailing massively west of Dripping Springs.) pic.twitter.com/ztWCFKhLhL
— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 10, 2024
Meteorologist @MatthewCappucci just lost his windshield in SOFTBALL-sized hail (4.2 inches across) west of Dripping Springs, Texas: pic.twitter.com/v51qgIkAqP
— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 10, 2024
'Oh my god': Hailstorm hits San Marcos
San Marcos. 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/3LBxmu9cGQ
— Chris Yndo (@ChrisYndo) May 10, 2024
'Destructive hail' the size of a baseball in Johnson City
Another destructive hail event in the Hill Country tonight. #severeweather #texas #txwx
📸: Brad Sawyer | Johnson City pic.twitter.com/1oyK9LfN95
— Kristen Currie (@KristenCurrieTV) May 10, 2024
Hail falls on minivan in Sherman
My minivan handled her millionth hail storm like a champ. Happened in Sherman, TX @TxStormChasers #SevereWeather #txwx pic.twitter.com/CpBBA4hWed
— Ashlee (@ashbc30) May 9, 2024
Large hail, strong winds strand drivers at Wimberley gas station
Large hail being driven by 70-80mph winds slamming Wimberley. @NWSSanAntonio @KABBFOX29 @News4SA pic.twitter.com/rqDnIVJWrK
— Joe DeCarlo WX (@joedecarloWX) May 10, 2024
Golf ball-size hail in Johnson City shown next to a quarter for scale
Golf ball sized hail or larger now falling in Johnson City, TX. 7:28 pm #txwx @ChikageWeather @averytomascowx @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/UiiBT9IFjD
— 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐬 ⛈️ (@AustinBurkeswx) May 10, 2024
Supercells in Texas seen from space
Visible satellite loop of supercells in Texas tonight which produced up to softball sized hail. Cloud tops with these storms have reached 50,000-60,000 feet. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/ACXPKgIo5H
— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) May 10, 2024
Sound of hail captured on video
The sound of hail hitting windows is sickening. I didn’t even record during the worst of it (for fear of the window shattering).
Thankfully the windows held up. Sure hope that’s also true of the cars. 😬 pic.twitter.com/0lBPqiozcY
— David Barnard (@drbarnard) May 10, 2024
5-inch hail found in Johnson City
5 inch hailstone @SimonStormRider and I measured in Johnson City, TX at approximately 7:50 PM CDT. @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/XKOf2mNjT0
— Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) May 10, 2024
Large hail is seen in Henly
Incredible hail out in Henly this evening. (Photo by Brett Hewell) #atxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/1OZmQci4nt
— Shane Hinton (@MakeItRainShane) May 10, 2024
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Baseball-size hail hits Central Texas. See photos, videos shared on X