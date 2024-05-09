Severe storms headed to Austin area, tornado watch issued near Central Texas: NWS

Severe weather is heading to the Central Texas region Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The storm activity will range from the Hill Country into the Interstate 35 corridor and coastal plains, the agency said.

More: Parts of Texas to see 100-degree temps Thursday, severe storms expected in other areas

Travis, Williamson and parts of Hays counties have a 5 to 9% chance of seeing tornado activity, though very large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. The storm is predicted to roll into the area at about 7 p.m. and exit Central Texas by 10 p.m. Thursday, before continuing southeast, according to meteorologist Jason Runyen. He said up to half an inch of rain could be possible in some areas.

The Austin-area is predicted to see severe storm weather from about 7 p.m., until 10 p.m. Thursday. The storm will continue southeast, according to meteorologist Jason Runyen.

More: Hail no! Tips on how to prevent the next hail storm from damaging your car

Tornado watch issued for parts of Texas

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches in multiple North and West Texas counties. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the following counties:

Bosque

Coleman

Coryell

Ellis

Hill

Kimble

Mcculloch

Mills

Runnels

Taylor

Brown

Comanche

Dallas

Erath

Hood

Lampasas

Mclennan

Palo Pinto

San Saba

Stephens

Callahan

Concho

Eastland

Hamilton

Johnson

Mason

Menard

Parker

Shackelford

Tarrant

Tornado watch and tornado warning: What's the difference?

Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible and residents should be alert.

Tornado warning: Tornadoes have been spotted or indicated on weather radar, and residents should seek shelter immediately.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Severe weather expected as tornado watch issued near Central Texas