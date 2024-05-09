Severe storms headed to Austin area, tornado watch issued near Central Texas: NWS
Severe weather is heading to the Central Texas region Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The storm activity will range from the Hill Country into the Interstate 35 corridor and coastal plains, the agency said.
Travis, Williamson and parts of Hays counties have a 5 to 9% chance of seeing tornado activity, though very large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats. The storm is predicted to roll into the area at about 7 p.m. and exit Central Texas by 10 p.m. Thursday, before continuing southeast, according to meteorologist Jason Runyen. He said up to half an inch of rain could be possible in some areas.
Tornado watch issued for parts of Texas
The National Weather Service issued tornado watches in multiple North and West Texas counties. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the following counties:
Bosque
Coleman
Coryell
Ellis
Hill
Kimble
Mcculloch
Mills
Runnels
Taylor
Brown
Comanche
Dallas
Erath
Hood
Lampasas
Mclennan
Palo Pinto
San Saba
Stephens
Callahan
Concho
Eastland
Hamilton
Johnson
Mason
Menard
Parker
Shackelford
Tarrant
Tornado watch and tornado warning: What's the difference?
Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible and residents should be alert.
Tornado warning: Tornadoes have been spotted or indicated on weather radar, and residents should seek shelter immediately.
