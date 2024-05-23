Bartow County I-75 crash: 6-year-old boy becomes 4th family member killed

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A crash that already claimed the lives of a little boy's parents and brother has now resulted in the death of that boy.

Titus Mason was removed from life support and died on Wednesday morning, according to an update on the GoFundMe page established for the Mason family.

Titus was traveling in a Kia van with his parents, 43-year-old Dakarai Mason and 35-year-old Erin Mason, his brother 14-year-old Brandon Crawford, and another brother named Noah, when it crashed on Interstate 75 southbound near Red Top Mountain Road on May 19.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Brandon, who was a student and football player at Cass High School, at 11 a.m. on May 27 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville, where the family lived. Interment will follow in the Cassville Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed by Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on May 26 at the funeral home. Funeral services for the parents and Titus have not been announced.

BRANDON CRAWFORD (PHOTO COURTESY OF BARTOW COUNTY SCHOOLS)

Noah, 5, is expected to make a full recovery, according to the GoFundMe page.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Kia van was traveling north on the interstate when it left the roadway and entered the southbound lanes, hitting a Chevy Tahoe and a Toyota 4Runner. After the crash, the Kia and Toyota were hit by a commercial vehicle, and a Hyundai SUV hit the back of the Chevy.

Aimee Odom, 21, was also killed. She was the driver of the Toyota 4Runner. Odom was also a resident of Cartersville and was on her way to a graduation party. A Celebration of Life service is being held for Odom on May 24. Her family is asking everyone who attends the service to wear pink in her honor.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe and two people who were in the Hyundai were also transported to a hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.