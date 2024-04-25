Bartholomew County man arrested for child molesting

Apr. 25—On Friday, April 19, investigators with the Indiana State Police Versailles Post arrested a Bartholomew County man on felony charges after an eight-month investigation into allegations of child molesting.

The investigation began in August 2023 when allegations were reported to the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, detectives determined that prior to August of last year, Jayden K. Hardwick, 20, allegedly had improper contact with two juveniles in Bartholomew County.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office. As a result, a warrant was issued for Hardwick on charges of Child Molesting-Level 3 Felony (2 counts), and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor-Level 5 Felony (1 count).

Troopers arrested Hardwick on the felony charges. He was incarcerated in the Bartholomew County Jail pending an initial appearance in court.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. — Information provided