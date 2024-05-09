Barron Trump To Make Republican Political Debut

Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son, will be a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said on Wednesday.

The younger Trump graduates from high school next week and will serve as one of Florida’s 41 at-large delegates when the RNC begins mid-July. The former president is the party’s presumptive nominee, but that designation will become formalized during the major convention in Milwaukee.

Several of Barron Trump’s siblings, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump, will also be at-large delegates. Ivanka Trump, who worked for her father in the White House, has said she will not play an active role in the 2024 campaign.

NBC News was the first to report on the selection.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Evan Power, the chairman of the Florida GOP, said in a statement. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly, we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Barron Trump at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022, in New York City. JNI/Star Max via Getty Images

A Trump campaign spokesperson told Politico the teen is “very interested in our nation’s political process.”

Barron Trump’s name has been in the news in recent weeks after the former president — currently in court for his hush money trial — lamented that the proceedings would keep him away from his youngest son’s graduation. However, the elder Trump is now set to headline a fundraising dinner that day in Minnesota. A source close to his campaign said he plans to attend both events.

Trump won Florida in 2016 and 2020. Currently, polls show him vastly ahead of President Joe Biden in a potential match-up.

Related...