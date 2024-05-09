Barron Trump to cast vote as Florida delegate at GOP convention nominating his father

Barron Trump, the sole child of Donald and Melania Trump, will reportedly step into the political arena, and national spotlight, as a Florida delegate at this July's Republican National Convention.

First reported by NBC News on Wednesday evening, the network said Barron Trump's name appeared on a list of delegates compiled by the Republican Party of Florida. Barron, who turned 18 two months ago, is scheduled to graduate from Oxbridge Academy on May 17.

He will be eligible to cast his first votes in the August primary and in the November election. Before then, he will apparently cast a ballot as an at-large Sunshine State delegate to officially designate his father as the GOP's presidential nominee for the third time at the RNC confab.

Barron, a minor throughout his father's political career has been kept out of the public arena, even as his adult half-siblings have played prominent roles.

Donald Jr. has been a fixture at his father's campaign rallies, Ivanka Kushner and her husband, Jared, were White House advisers and Eric has been politically involved as well while his spouse, Lara, now serves as vicechair of the Republican National Committee.

Another of Trump's daughter, Tiffany, has also been more involved in her father's political life, too.

The then-first family's arrivals on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, such as this one in 2018, were among the few glimpses the public got of Barron trump.

Barron Trump has been kept out of spotlight by his parents

But Barron has been guarded by his parents, and thus not a lot is known about the current high school senior at the private school just west of West Palm Beach.

He is the tallest of his half-brothers and half-sisters, reportedly about 6 feet, 7 inches, which makes him taller than his father at 6'3".

Donald Trump once noted in one Super Bowl Sunday interview while he was president that Barron enjoyed playing soccer. At the Conservative Political Action Committee, or CPAC, meeting in Orlando in 2022, Trump boasted about what he said was Barron's prowess with technology. "I have a young son, Barron. He can make his computer sing," according to The Independent.

This spring, a one-time NBC News official posted a social media comment saying the newly-turned-adult youth is "fair game," eliciting sharp blow back, including from former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

Chelsea Clinton, who also grew up in the glare of a White House childhood, sharply criticized the "fair game" comment and other speculation.

“I think he’s a private citizen,” Clinton said when asked about the matter during an appearance on the ABC TV network’s “The View” talk show. “I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone.”

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at Republican convention