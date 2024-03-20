Barbie’s world in Wyandotte County? Mattel plans to build theme park near Kansas Speedway

Toy company Mattel, Inc. on Wednesday announced plans to open a $487 million amusement park in western Wyandotte County — marking the latest trend of major development interest near the Kansas Speedway.

Dubbed Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City, the theme park would feature roller coasters, mini-golf, a theater, an indoor play arena and a rooftop restaurant and bar. Rides and activities are to carry the company’s top-known brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The proposed park would be the second in the country, as a similar amusement attraction is set to open in the Phoenix area in 2024. Mattel hopes to break ground in Wyandotte County before the end of year and open the park in 2026.

“We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones,” Josh Silverman, Mattel’s chief franchise officer, said in a statement announcing the plans.

Handling the development is Epic Resort Destinations. In February, a company representative approached the Bonner Springs City Council seeking a public hearing to consider the creation of a STAR bond district for an area at the southwest corner of North 118th Street and State Avenue.

STAR bonds are a powerful and at times controversial state incentive tool meant for major tourism attractions. Under the program, bonds are sold to provide the upfront money a developer can put into a project, and the bonds are paid off over a period of 20 years through the sales taxes generated by the project.

Developers in metropolitan areas to qualify must bring projects valued at at least $75 million.

A meeting to consider the creation of the STAR bond district for the amusement park site is scheduled for April 8.