Banquet held to celebration Meyersdale's 150 years

Banquet held to celebration Meyersdale's 150 yearsMadolin Edwards, The Daily AmericanMay 6, 2024 at 3:12 AMPennsylvania Maple Queen Gracie Paulman (left) and Somerset County Fair Queen Kaylin Weaver (right) flank Dean Hillegas, one of the two remaining members of the Meyersdale Centennial committee, at Saturday evening's Sesquicentennial banquet, hosted by the BPOE Elks Lodge in Meyersdale. Charlie McKenzie is the other remaining member of the Centennial committee. At the banquet, the two queens, along with 2024 Maple King Jason Blocher, represented the two large events held in Meyersdale each year.More: Meyersdale celebrates 150th anniversary next yearPennsylvania Maple Queen Gracie Paulman (left) and Somerset County Fair Queen Kaylin Weaver help Sesquicentennial committee and BPOE Elks chairman Tom Deetz (center) with Elks committee members Dee Lepley and Ginny Knieriem (right) show and select the winners of the door prizes at the Sesquicentennial banquet May 4, hosted and held at the Elks lodge. The prizes were prints made and donated by Meyersdale photographers Mike Petenbrink and John Sines. The Meyersdale Area High School jazz band was the featured entertainment for the evening. More activities are being planned through the year in celebration of Meyersdale's 150 years.