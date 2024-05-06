Banquet held to celebration Meyersdale's 150 years

More: Meyersdale celebrates 150th anniversary next year

Pennsylvania Maple Queen Gracie Paulman (left) and Somerset County Fair Queen Kaylin Weaver help Sesquicentennial committee and BPOE Elks chairman Tom Deetz (center) with Elks committee members Dee Lepley and Ginny Knieriem (right) show and select the winners of the door prizes at the Sesquicentennial banquet May 4, hosted and held at the Elks lodge. The prizes were prints made and donated by Meyersdale photographers Mike Petenbrink and John Sines. The Meyersdale Area High School jazz band was the featured entertainment for the evening. More activities are being planned through the year in celebration of Meyersdale's 150 years.