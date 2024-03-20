Banksy’s new painting exposes one of the biggest hypocrisies of the art world

Would you rather have a giant splatter of paint in your neighbourhood, or a jolly fish in a bow tie? - George Cracknell Wright

If art is supposed to be subjective, I’m not sure who decreed that council officers, of all people, should have the last word on it.

Who is to say whether the 20ft green splatter that appeared overnight on a wall in Islington is more worthwhile than the jaunty cod in a top hat next to a fish and chip shop in Greenwich?

Chris Kanizi, owner of the Golden Chippy, has been ordered to paint over a mural on a wall celebrating “A Great British Meal”.

“Our planning enforcement team is investigating this as it is effectively an unauthorised advert for the chip shop,” came the council’s joyless statement. Meanwhile, 10 miles away, the new Banksy has been hailed as a gift, a blessing, a triumph. “Welcome to Islington #Banksy!” the council tweeted, thrilled with the “amazing artwork” which appeared overnight.

You suspect the union flag Mr Kanizi’s codfish is proudly flying might have had something to do with Greenwich Borough Council’s squeamishness. Or is it a bit gaudy for them? A bit lacking in arty credentials?

You’d imagine they wouldn’t be quite so snippy if these had been the daubings of Tracey Emin or Grayson Perry.

When I first saw the new Banksy, I wondered if Just Stop Oil had undergone a rebranding and replaced all those tins of orange paint in their arsenal with green. Still, it seems to have some people in raptures.

Fans of the reclusive artist are apparently flocking to Islington to take selfies in front of it (and, the council must be hoping, buying a £4 flat white for the journey home while they’re at it).

The paintwork behind the tree gives it the impression of foliage - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Their colleagues in Greenwich shouldn’t turn their noses up at the tourism potential of Mr Kanizi’s fish. He says “international customers” have been enjoying taking pictures in front of the mural.

And why shouldn’t they? It might be new (he had it painted last month for £250), but it points to a piece of British cultural history. Our cities have long been decorated with adverts for Great British products, the remnants of which, known as ghost signs, now make for the best kind of street art.

Near where I live in Lambeth, the Bovril sign from the 1930s that I pass every day never ceases to make me smile. It’s a connection to a time when a slick of meat extract on a hot buttered crumpet constituted a perfect snack – a reminder of the way people used to shop and eat. To me, it’s just as much a piece of art as Banksy’s Girl with a Balloon.

And so, given the choice, would you rather have a giant splatter of paint in your neighbourhood, or a jolly fish in a bow tie? Make mine a cod supper.

