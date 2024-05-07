Bank of America is closing this Sacramento branch due to ‘rapid adoption’ of online banking

A Bank of America branch in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood will close later this year as more customers turn to online banking.

The Bank of America financial center at 1515 Broadway will officially close its doors on Sept. 10, according to the bank’s website.

“The decision to close this financial center is driven by the rapid adoption of digital self-service banking,” said Colleen Haggerty, Bank of America’s senior vice president of global marketing and corporate affairs.

Haggerty said that the bank regularly assesses its retail branches to consolidate locations that have multiple branches nearby and have low in-store transactions.

“Our 1515 Broadway financial center has significantly less foot traffic and has three other Bank of America financial centers within two miles,” Haggerty said.

Does Bank of America closure mean for customers?

Customers who frequent Bank of America’s Broadway location or opened an account there were notified of the closing, according to a screenshot of the notice posted on Reddit.

In the notice, Bank of America said those customers’ bank accounts will remain the same and that specialists are available to provide guidance if needed.

The bank advised customers of the branch to call 877-218-8262 and make an appointment to close safe deposit boxes.

Haggerty said there are a total of 44 Bank of America financial centers in the Sacramento area.

“We have also been renovating and modernizing all our centers to better reflect how clients use these centers now,” Haggerty said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.