Baltimore's Key Bridge is not the first: A look at other bridge collapse events in US history

Parts of the 1.6 mile, 4-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the Patapsco River after it was struck by a large cargo ship Tuesday morning.

Local, state and federal crews responded to the collapse and were searching for six construction workers who were on the bridge when the ship struck. Two people were rescued in the initial hours of the search: one unharmed and the other in "very serious condition," James Wallace, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

The Dali, the container vessel, was chartered by the major shipping company Maersk and was carrying its cargo, according to a statement from the company. It was slated to arrive early April in Sri Lanka, according to MarineTraffic, a global ship tracking service.

While it is the most recent, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is not the first bridge to have collapsed in the last 100 years. Here's a look at a few other bridge collapses that have happened in recent U.S. history.

Live updates: Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after ship collision; 2 rescued, search continues

1967: Point Pleasant Bridge in West Virginia

1967 - 'Silver Bridge' Tips Into Ohio River After Friday Disaster. Ohio Shore Is To Left 12/17/67

The Point Pleasant Bridge, colloquially known as the Silver Bridge due to its aluminum paint, collapsed during heavy rush hour traffic on Dec. 15, 1967.

The 2,200-foot bridge carried U.S. Route 35 and spanned over the Ohio River, connecting Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio. Forty-six people died in the collapse, and two of those people were never found.

After an investigation, it was found to have been caused by a failure of one eyebar-chain in the suspension bridge, which had been noted in a preliminary report 10 months prior.

The bridge collapse led to federal regulations on the inspection of bridges and an increased emphasis on bridge safety through the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968, which established a National Bridge Inspection Program.

1980: Sunshine Skyway bridge in Florida

May 9, 1980; Tampa, FL, USA; The Summit Venture sits in Tampa Bay with part of the Sunshine Skyway on its deck in 1980. The ship crashed into the bridge, killing 35 people.

In 1980, a Florida bridge collapsed after a ship collided with it, leading to the deaths of 35 motorists and bus passengers.

A 1,200-foot chunk of the Sunshine Skyway bridge – which connected St. Petersburg and Bradenton – collapsed after the massive Summit Venture freighter slammed into one of its central support piers.

When the section of the bridge fell into Tampa Bay, it took a truck, seven cars and a Greyhound bus with it.

The Herald-Tribune, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported the crash happened during an intense thunderstorm, with winds reaching 80 mph and heavy rain. At the time, visibility was near-zero, according to local historians who made a documentary film about the collapse.

After the collapse, the freighter remained stuck beneath the bridge, with part of the roadway on top of its bow. Photos from the time also show how one motorist was able to skip his car to a stop just inches away from where the bridge fell into the water.

1993: Big Bayou Canot Bridge in Alabama

On Sept. 22, 1993, barges pushed by a towboat collided with the Big Bayou Canot Bridge near Mobile, Alabama. Just eight minutes later, an Amtrak passenger train derailed from the bridge, killing 47 people and injuring 103.

The towboat pushing the barge had made a wrong turn on the Mobile River and entered the Big Bayou Canot. Due to heavy fog, the towboat's pilot, Willie Odom, struck the bridge, which forced the end of the bridge span out of alignment by around threefeet and kinked the track.

The accident remains the deadliest train wreck in Amtrak's history and in Alabama railway history.

2002: 1-40 bridge collapse in Oklahoma

The I-40 bridge, which spanned over the Arkansas River just southeast of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, collapsed on May 26, 2002 after a freight barge collided with a pier supporting the bridge.

The capitan of the barges' towboat reportedly lost consciousness, losing control and crashing into the pier support.

A section of the bridge collapsed, killing 14 people and injuring 11.

Victims of the bridge collapse settled a lawsuit with the towboat company, Magnolia Marine Transport Co. in May 2003 for an undisclosed amount.

Crews took about two months to rebuild the bridge as opposed to the typical six-month estimation, and traffic resumed in July 2002.

2007: Mississippi River bridge in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - 8/2/2007 - Vehicles rest in this aerial photograph of a collapsed section of the I-35W bridge north of Minneapolis. The eight-lane bridge was undergoing repair work when it broke apart during rush hour 8/1 sending at least 50 vehicles into the Mississippi River.

The I-35W Mississippi River bridge, also known as Bridge 940, spanned across the Mississippi River just downstream from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At the time, it was the third-busiest bridge in Minnesota, carrying around 140,000 vehicles daily.

It collapsed into the Mississippi River during the evening rush hour on Aug. 1, 2007, killing 13 people and injuring 145.

Prior to its collapse, several reports had cited problems with the bridge structure, and in 2005 it was given a rating of "structurally deficient" and in possible need of replacement, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Construction had been taking place on the bridge weeks before, including joint work, replacing lighting, concrete and guard rails.

According to an investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board, the collapse was likely caused by a design flaw from thin steel gusset plates that helped connect steel beams.

Contributing: Claire Thornton, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US bridge collapses: Baltimore's Key Bridge not the first disater