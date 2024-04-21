Baltimore Police officer dies in Saturday crash on Baltimore Beltway

A Baltimore Police officer died Saturday afternoon in a fatal crash on Interstate 695, officials said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash on the Baltimore Beltway, where police said a vehicle operated by Anthony Gregory Ward, a 36-year-old member of Baltimore Police’s SWAT unit, collided with a tow truck.

“This is a terrible loss for Officer Ward’s family, his team members and the Baltimore Police Department on the whole,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement Saturday evening. “My heart goes out to his loved ones. The Department extends its support and sympathies to them at this time.”

Troopers responded at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash on the beltway’s inner loop near Interstate 83 in Baltimore County, where investigators believe a 2023 GMC Savana operated by Ward changed lanes and crashed into the rear of a 1989 Ford tow truck.

Ward, of Rosedale, died at the scene, state police said.

Funeral arrangements for Ward are expected to be released at a later date, Baltimore Police said.