Baltimore man who sold fentanyl to undercover police pleads guilty in federal court

A man pleaded guilty in federal court in Baltimore on Wednesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Robert Frazier Jr., 42, of Baltimore, also known as “Glass,” agreed to forfeit two high-power rifles, a handgun, and numerous rounds of ammunition as part of his plea and faces up to 20 years in prison for admitting to selling 160 grams of fentanyl.

During an eviction at his apartment in September 2021, Frazier assaulted an officer, jumped from a second-story window and drove away, according to a news release from United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron.

While searching Frazier’s apartment, law enforcement officers found fentanyl and two rifles, including an AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen, according to the release. Officers later bought fentanyl and cocaine from Frazier before executing a search warrant at this new residence and finding cocaine, a handgun and material for drug packaging.

An attorney representing Frazier did not immediately respond to calls for comment Wednesday night. U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin scheduled sentencing for July 24.