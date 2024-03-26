Trade disruptions feared after Baltimore bridge collapse

Semafor Signals

Insights from Bloomberg, The Independent, and StateScoop

The News

A major bridge in the U.S. city of Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday after it was struck by a large container ship, sending vehicles into the Patapsco River below.

Rescuers are searching for at least six people in the water as authorities declared a state of emergency.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge stretches over 1.6 miles and carries a portion of the Interstate 695 highway. The Dali container ship that struck Key Bridge was chartered by shipping giant Maersk and carrying its cargo to Sri Lanka.

“We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected,” Maersk said in a statement .

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the ship’s crew issued a mayday after the power outage, allowing transportation officials to halt traffic on the bridge before its collapse.

“These people are heroes,” Moore said. “They saved lives last night.”

The incident could have a major impact on the supply chain: Baltimore is one of the busiest ports in the U.S., and handles imports and exports for the vast majority of cars and light trucks shipped through the nation.

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Collapse likely to have ‘ripple effect’ on trade

Sources: The New York Times, Bloomberg, MarketWatch

Baltimore is America’s 20th-biggest port, and imports more cars and light trucks than any other, according to The New York Times, and companies including Amazon, Volkswagen, and FedEx have facilities there. One shipping analyst warned of “a ripple effect” as ships headed to Baltimore are routed to ports in New Jersey or North Carolina, while Bloomberg said the port’s closure could send more ships through ports on the West Coast. Any delays or increases in freight costs would hit companies already under pressure from security concerns in the Red Sea and a drought in the Panama Canal. Shares of Danish shipping giant Maersk fell as much as 6% today.

Infrastructure concerns resurge after collapse

Sources: Bloomberg, The Independent

Ships are getting bigger, but infrastructure isn’t catching up. Giant shipping containers piled high on cargo ships fell overboard at their fastest rate in seven years in 2021, Bloomberg reported, costing millions of dollars in lost goods and disrupting supply chains for major U.S. manufacturers. Unpredictable weather and a push toward faster speeds are also contributing to hazardous conditions. “Traffic on the seas is different from what it was 10 years ago,” Rajesh Unni, the CEO of Synergy Marine Group, told Bloomberg in 2021. “It’s convenient to blame the captain, but we need to look at how the port infrastructure needs to change, how ships transit.” The Baltimore bridge — built in the late 1970s — was not designed to take into account “the vast size and power of the ships that sail under it today,” according to the Independent.

Minnesota uses drones to inspect bridges

Source: StateScoop

The 2007 collapse of Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River near Minneapolis killed 13 people and injured more than 130, and sparked new focus on the crumbling state of America’s infrastructure. Minnesota is now using drones and 3D modeling technology to inspect bridges, which is cheaper and safer than sending inspectors, and capture more angles. “They give us better image quality, better documentation of the bridge’s condition, so we can make better decisions,” one inspection engineer told StateScoop, a news site focusing on local governments, last year.