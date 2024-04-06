Baltimore bridge collapse: Body of third worker, Honduran father, found by divers

Maynor Suazo Sandoval is finally returning to the Honduras he sought to improve.

For years, the 38-year-old father of two worked not only to improve his family’s life in Maryland, but also his hometown of Azacualpa that he left decades earlier.

His life was cut short when a cargo vessel struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in late March, causing the bridge where Suazo Sandoval and seven other construction workers were fixing potholes to collapse into the Pataspsco River. Only two people survived. Officials have worked to recover bodies since.

Divers on Friday morning recovered Suazo Sandoval’s body, the third to be recovered so far. At around 10:30 a.m., a unified command dive team found his body, officials said in a Friday evening news release. Officials met with Suazo Sandoval’s family to notify them that the body of Suazo Sandoval was found.

Honduran officials identified Maynor Yasir Suazo Sandoval, 38, as missing in the March, 26, 2024, Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. Family said Suazo sponsored soccer leagues in his hometown of Azacualpa to improve condition for children.

Relatives plan to repatriate Suazo Sandoval’s body to his native Honduras, his brother, Martín Suazo, told USA TODAY in a phone call from his home country.

Suazo Sandoval lived in Owings Mills, Maryland. He is survived by his wife, a son, 18, and a daughter, 5. Suazo Sandoval has two siblings in Maryland, along with five siblings and his mother in Honduras.

Suazo Sandoval left his hometown of Azacualpa, in western Honduras, when he was around 18 years old but never returned home because of his immigration status, his brother said.

Described as a hard worker, Suazo Sandoval labored to provide for his family and community in both the U.S. and Honduras. His brother said Suazo Sandoval pushed his siblings to work hard to create a family business.

“He wanted us to succeed as a family, and to then help others who need it,” Martin Suazo said. “That was one of his dreams.”

A cousin previously told USA TODAY Suazo Sandoval contributed heavily to local youth soccer leagues in Azacualpa, as a way to uplift children there. Videos on social media have since shown youth players thanking Suazo Sandoval for his contributions to let them play soccer.

In the U.S., he was involved with the Baltimore nonprofit day worker center CASA for more than a decade. His brother said he had finally established a pathway toward establishing his residency in the U.S.

Since a cargo ship hit the bridge and caused its collapse on March 26, officials have recovered only two other bodies so far: Dorian Castillo Cabrera, a 25-year-old Guatemalan man, and Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, of Mexico. The two men were found inside a truck that fell into the water.

Three workers remain missing.

"While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

The remaining missing workers have been identified as Miguel Luna, a Salvadoran father of three; Jose Lopez, a Guatemalan father of two; and Carlos Hernandez, a 24-year-old Mexican man.

There were eight workers on the bridge fixing potholes before the collapse. Two survived. The three workers who have not been found are presumed dead.

“There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one,” Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of Maryland State Police, said in a statement. “I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families.”

Suazo Sandoval’s dream was to see a better Honduras, his brother said. That began with immigrants in the U.S. who came to work and act as humanitarian support for their home countries, including a better future for children there.

“It was fundamental to open the door for others,” Martin Suazo said.

His family plans to hold funeral services for Suazo Sandoval in his native Honduras.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore bridge collapse: Body of third worker found by divers