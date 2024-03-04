On the ballot in Montgomery: Statewide amendment, county commissioners, probate judge

Montgomery County residents will choose four county positions as well as have their say in a statewide constitutional amendment proposal that could make it easier for a county to pass legislation.

What is Amendment 1?

If passed by voters, Amendment 1 would allow state lawmakers to consider bills that only concern one county with fewer holdups, said Sonny Brasfield, the executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.

Today, the law requires lawmakers who want to pass this kind of legislation prior to when the budgets are approved to get two votes, the first of which needs a three-fifths majority, to even consider the bills.

It allows local legislation to become more of a priority in the process, “which is all kind of legislative baseball," Brasfield said.

Brasfield is in favor of Amendment 1 as is Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton.

“If we have local bills, it allows us to go ahead and get them in front of the legislature and not have to keep waiting until the general fund budgets are passed," Singleton said.

County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton speaks as Manna Beverages and Ventures announces it is building a facility in Montgomery, Ala., during a ceremony in Montgomery on Monday October 18, 2022.

Montgomery County Commission races

District 1

Two newcomers, Jihan Sanders and Kenneth Laneaux, are opposing incumbent County Commissioner Dan Harris in the race.

On her website, Sanders lists education, road and street maintenance and senior services as issues important to her campaign.

Sanders, a Montgomery Public Schools alumna, wants to work with nonprofits to assist the schools. She also wants to introduce the Here Comes the Bus app to give students and parents a more accurate time of when buses will arrive.

Kenneth Laneaux, a Montgomery native, said he wants to clear blight in District 1 and revitalize the area.

“The citizens need a real strong leader because I’m tired of seeing the neighborhoods where I grew up and neighborhoods that used to thrive and be real thriving communities... What word do I want to use? They don’t thrive as much," Laneaux said.

He said he wants to be a voice for the residents of District 1 and also wants to create a business incubator for the district that would provide office or retail space for startups at a low cost.

Laneaux also recommended regular meetings between the county and Montgomery Public School officials as well as introducing the Here Comes the Bus app.

Harris was first elected in 2012, and during his time in office he said he is proud of introducing the summer youth jobs program for high school students. More than 300 young people have served in the program.

If re-elected, Harris said he would like to create a county community center in southwest Montgomery, where there are few after-school activities for youngsters.

Harris was part of the effort to increase the tax rates for Montgomery schools, increasing the mills from 10 to 18 and putting them more in line with schools throughout the rest of the state.

“Our kids are our future," Harris said.

District 2

Incumbent Carmen Moore-Zeigler, who Gov. Kay Ivey appointed in August 2022, is facing off against Erick Wright for the District 2 position.

“I realized I started something that I needed to finish for the people of District 2," Moore-Zeigler said.

She said she wants to continue working on projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. She said she helped champion the $5 million that went to sewer infrastructure in west Montgomery and also the $1 million for the Kershaw YMCA.

Moore-Zeigler is also working to secure more money for the county's Critical Home Repair program that is helping people with $3 million in ARPA dollars.

“We said Montgomery, Alabama, is the capital of dreams, but we want to make sure they understand that it’s the county of infinite possibilities," Moore-Zeigler said.

Wright wants to add more mental health workers to schools. He said he would also like to invest more in after-school programs and add more coding and tech-certification classes.

Wright has made part of his platform updating roads and bridges, as well as creating tougher punishments for sex trafficking and dealing opioids.

“I am and have been in Montgomery County for the last 20 years working on the ground with different groups and organizations and nonprofits to try to help with the problems we see out here. But it's not enough, and it will never be enough until the right people are in the seat to work with the community to solve them. I think I’m that person," Wright said.

Another one of his goals is to increase revenue without raising taxes by increasing grant funding and running the district more efficiently, he said.

District 3

Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker is not seeking re-election.

Two newcomers, Justin Castanza and Cedric Coley, are competing to win the District 3 slot after Commissioner Ronda Walker announced she is not seeking re-election.

Montgomery native Castanza is the school president at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, according to his website. In 2019, he was named the YMCA Man of the Year, according to previous coverage from the Montgomery Advertiser.

On his website, he lists keeping taxes low, recruiting jobs to the district and ensuring public safety as his top goals.

Coley is from central Alabama. He has been a member of the Montgomery County Republican Party since 2015 and also serves on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee, according to his website.

"Growing up in a single-parent home with the help of his Vietnam veteran grandfather, the Coley family instilled in Cedric a heart of community service and a mindset of liberty and justice for all," his website states.

He notes his faith and love for his nation as reasons to be politically involved.

"He spreads the message of Constitutional Christian Conservatism by participating in community service, educational forums, campaign organizes to elect Conservative Christians statewide, and by being a part of the Alabama Republican Outreach Coalition," according to his website.

Coley is a founding member of the small business Alabamboo Inc., which works in the commercial growing of bamboo in the state.

Montgomery County Probate Judge race

Incumbent Judge J.C. Love will face off against Darnell Coley in the race for Montgomery County probate judge.

Coley has been practicing law for more than 25 years and has been the assistant attorney general for the state for the last 18, according to her website.

"Darnell is a real Democrat and if elected, she will; protect the right to vote absentee, oppose all laws restricting the right to vote and permit early voting in probate offices," her website states.

Love has been the probate judge since 2019. In 2022, he added a mental health therapist to his office to assist in court proceedings, which includes wills, conservatorships, adoptions, involuntary commitments, elder abuse cases and name changes.

Love would like to add another mental health therapist to the office. Duties of the office also include county business licenses, marriage certificates, drivers licenses, automobile tags, hunting licenses, elections and county archives.

He said he wants to continue the work he has done to increase voter education and voter drives.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as probate judge," Love said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Here is everything you need to know for voting in Montgomery County