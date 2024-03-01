Two Republicans vie for district judge post in Autauga County

PRATTVILLE − Tuesday's Republican Primary for Autauga County District Judge will pit the incumbent against a local attorney.

Jessica Sanders was appointed to the post in December 2022 by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the unexpired term of former district Judge Joy Booth. Booth was elected to circuit judge.

Prattville attorney Kyle Shirley attorney is the challenger.

“I’m running to serve our community,” Sanders said. “I’ve devoted my life to the families and children of our community, and it's important that we have someone who is experienced and straightforward. Over the past year, my record as your district judge is clear: I'm fair, I'm honest, I'm conservative and I will always act with integrity.

“My experience, conservative values, work ethic and integrity are what we need in a judge. I’m tough enough to stand in the way of judicial activism and will never back down from my traditional conservative values.”

Kyle Shirley is running for Autauga County District Judge.

Shirley was among the local attorneys who sought the appointment when the judgeship opened.

“I am running for district judge because I believe I am uniquely qualified for this position, and I have a passion for serving the people of Autauga County,” he said. “I have practical experience in district court since I have regularly practiced there over the past decade. The judges of our circuit have trusted me for over a decade to protect my clients and protect those that can’t protect themselves.

“This position is an opportunity to continue to serve our community and have a real, positive impact on the citizens of our county. I want to continue to do my part to make Autauga County a better place for my children, grandchildren and all of the people that call Autauga County home.”

His experience qualifies him to hold the post, he said

“I have extensive experience in the district court, I have practiced in district court and juvenile court for over a decade,” Shirley said. “I have been trusted by clients and judges to handle cases involving these matters. Most importantly, I know the law and I am committed to applying the law equally and fairly to all of the citizens that would come before me.

“I also have a passion for improving our community as shown by my long list of community service through the years. Finally, I am unashamed of who I am; I’m a father, a husband, a Christian, a conservative, a small business owner and a practicing lawyer. All of these qualities combined with my experience make me the right choice for this position.”

Sanders too, points to her experience.

“Experience counts,” she said. “My extensive court experience, work with both the state and Autauga County Children’s Policy Councils, and more than a decade of experience as an assistant district attorney, prosecuting the very same crimes this courts hears, has more than prepared me to serve our community.

“Gov. Ivey appointed me to serve the people of Autauga County as district judge because of my experience and commitment to protecting Autauga County, and I won’t let you down.”

Jessica Kelly Sanders

If elected to a full term, Sanders said protecting the community will be her priority.

“My priority will be to ensure that our families, neighbors, and children are protected from criminals and those who seek to break the laws we all live by each day,” she said. “I will continue to fight for our families, faith and small-town values that make Autauga County great.”

Shirley says that if he’s elected to the bench families and children will be his main focus.

“My priority will be looking out for the families of Autauga County, specifically our children, and ensuring that everyone − our friends, family and neighbors − are protected by the law,” he said. “While the rest of the world is succumbing to the woke, liberal agenda, we in Autauga County are rightly standing on our Christian, conservative values and seeking to protect our Constitutional rights.

“A district court judge often encounters children, or crime victims who can’t defend themselves. They need to have confidence and faith in our judicial system. They need to know that they have a judge that will protect them just like I would protect my own children. When it comes to protecting the innocent, I’ll follow the law while being informed as a father with two small children of my own.”

Jessica Sanders

Age: 41

Party: Republican

Education: Bachelors degree in criminal justice from Faulkner University. Law degree from Jones School of Law.

Profession: District judge.

Personal: Married to Russ, who serves as assistant director for the Prattville Parks and Recreation Department.

Political experience: Ran an unsuccessful campaign for circuit judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit in 2022 against Joy Booth. Was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill out Booth’s unexpired term as Autauga County District judge.

Kyle Shirley

Age: 38

Party: Republican

Education: Bachelors degree in political science from the University of Alabama. Received his law degree for Jones School of Law.

Profession: Attorney. Serves as attorney for the Autauga County Commission and attorney for the Town of Autaugaville.

Personal: Married to Stephanie, the couple have two children; Hadley Grace (9) and Sawyer (5).

Political: Ran an unsuccessful campaign for Prattville City Council in 2004 shortly after graduation from Prattville High School.

