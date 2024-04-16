Bald eagle ‘likely hit by a car’ while hunting for food, Missouri officials say

An injured bald eagle found in a field is expected to make a full recovery after an officer’s quick actions, Missouri officials said.

Warren County Agent Ashton Crance found the bald eagle with a broken wing lying next to roadkill, officials said in a Facebook post.

“The bird was likely hit by a car while scavenging the roadkill opossum,” according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The eagle is being treated by the World Bird Sanctuary and will be released back into the wild after the wing heals, officials said.

Warren County is about a 65-mile drive west of St. Louis.

