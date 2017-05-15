This Baby Food Dispensing Spoon Is a Game Changer for Parents

From Woman's Day

Any parent can tell you that feeding baby food to a squirmy little one isn't an easy task. Generally, more food ends up on the floor and the high chair than in the baby's mouth. But now there's a handy new utensil set that we think is going to change the future of baby feeding.

Squirt isn't any ordinary type of spoon-it also doubles as a baby food dispenser. Simply fill the product's bulb with up to three ounces of baby food, and the pureed yumminess comes right out with one squeeze. Sounds easy, right?

Designed for Stage 1 and 2 foods, this all-in-one, dishwasher-safe utensil makes it a lot quicker and easier to feed a fussy baby, especially if you're on the go (it comes with a spoon cap so you can throw it in your diaper bag). Watch the revolutionary spoon in action below.

The Squirt spoon is available on Amazon for $7.19.

(h/t Mashable)

Follow Woman's Day on Instagram.

You Might Also Like