Awesome weekend of weather in store!

Saturday looks good! We’ll see partly sunny skies with a few more clouds in our southern counties. High temperatures will dip to around 60 degrees with a northwest breeze kicking in. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 30s, which will introduce the risk for frost in sheltered spots.

Only 1 type of tick carries Lyme disease in WV; what to look out for

Sunday is another nice day, albeit a bit on the cool side, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures below average, as we only climb into the mid 50s with our northwest breeze persisting. Temperatures overnight into Monday will drop into the mid 30s, so expect a frost to be possible in many areas as we head into Monday.

Monday continues our sunny but cool trend. We should be in the mid 60s for high temperatures this time of year but we will struggle to reach 60 degrees despite plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will once again dip back into the mid to upper 30s overnight into Tuesday, so a few areas of frost are possible again.

Tuesday sees our temperatures warm up as our next system approaches. We’ll make a run at 70 degrees under plenty of sunshine, with clouds increasing late. We could see a storm or two by dusk as a cold front pushes in.

Wednesday brings a good risk for showers to the region with a cold front crossing. Showers at this point look most likely during the first half of the day, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

What causes the morning frost on your windshield?

Thursday sees a return of sunshine with high pressure in control. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Looking ahead, it’s a slightly cooler and slightly less active pattern in terms of severe weather ahead. Friday provides rain shower chances with another system approaching. We’ll see temperatures in the mid 60s for highs. Saturday looks to provide the best chance for rain during this timeframe, with a low pressure system crossing, with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday is drier, but a few showers are still possible, with highs in the 60s.

Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

TONIGHT

Decreasing clouds. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cool! Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TUESDAY

Increasing clouds, late day showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely, especially early. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.