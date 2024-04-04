New awards to honor HS student plays in Lower Hudson that are not musicals

Director Cyndi Feinman accepts the 2023 Metro Award for outstanding overall production of a musical, for Rye Neck's "Anastasia," at Tarrytown Music Hall on June 12, 2023. Feinman has partnered with Manhattanville College to create an awards program to honor high school plays that don't have music.

If you do high school musicals, there are awards to win all across the country.

The Jimmy Awards have taken musical honors national. There are Sutton Foster Awards in Michigan, the Tommy Tunes in Dallas. You could win a Sondheim in New Haven. Locally, there are the Metro Awards and the NYC-based Roger Rees Awards.

But there are no honors for high school plays minus music in the Lower Hudson Valley. Until now.

Rye Neck High School theater teacher Cyndi Feinman has teamed with Manhattanville College to create the Eastern Student Artist Guild, which will celebrate high school actors and theater tech students in plays without music. The inaugural awards ceremony will be at 1 p.m. May 4 at Manhattanville.

The cast and crew of Rye Neck High School production of Anastasia celebrate after winning the award for best overall production of a musical at the 2023 Metropolitan High School Theater Awards at the Tarrytown Music Hall June 12, 2023.

Feinman certainly knows what it’s like to win. Her production of “Anastasia” took top honors at the Metro Awards last June. But she wanted students like those who last fall staged Rye Neck's “The Outsiders” — a play without music based on S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel — to have their efforts recognized.

Feinman is pursuing her doctorate in theater education, with a “mission to create more equitable opportunities for students.” The guild grew out of that work.

In an email to her fellow theater teachers, Feinman wrote: "ESAG is completely free for schools. Our mission is to promote inclusivity in the field of educational theater. Our hope is that this opportunity will lead to more actors pursuing careers in theater arts."

Feinman she expects a small group of schools to participate this first year, "but I think we’ll gain some momentum once people hear about it.”

Schools participating thus far are Rye Neck, Eastchester, Harrison, Port Chester and Scarsdale. And nominations remain open. (Interested teachers should reach out to Feinman at cfeinman@ryeneck.org.)

Manhattanville scholarships available

Here’s how it will work.

Theater directors from schools across the Lower Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and Connecticut have been asked to nominate actors and theater-tech students in 22 categories.

Categories include: best actors and supporting actors in a comedy; best actors and supporting actors in a drama; best ensembles in comedy and drama; best student directors and student crews; best student directors; and best comedy and drama productions.

Feinman said she wanted to cast the net wide, geographically and in terms of the work honored, which includes comedies, dramas, Shakespeare plays and original works. There are categories for best classical and student-written productions, best one-acts and best “theater for social change.”

Eligible performances are anything that had an audience of larger than 20 people at school. Youth and community theater productions are not eligible.

Students will be nominated by their teachers, via a Google form. Teachers may nominate in up to five categories, uploading video or sending supporting portfolios in design categories. Unlike other awards programs, there won’t be a sole winner named in each category. Rather, the top five students in each category will receive “highest achievement” awards and all other nominees will be honorable mention.

The Eastern Student Artist Guild's awards will make the most of their connection to Manhattanville College, which is offering space free of charge and hopes to build bridges to local high school theater programs. Students awarded “highest achievement” honors will be offered master classes with professional actors and Manhattanville College scholarships.

At the May 4 event, top scoring students will be given the opportunity to perform monologues and technical students will be given the opportunity to showcase renderings, lighting plots, and more.

“This is another opportunity for teachers to put forward their kids that they think really deserve recognition,” said Feinman. “The teachers that are part of this are super excited.”

