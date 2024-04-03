Manhattanville College celebrates new status as Manhattanville University

Manhattanville College became Manhattanville University on Wednesday, a sign to the public of a broader range of academic offerings.

The change was made possible, in part, because of an update in 2022 to the state Board of Regents' definition of a university. In remarks Wednesday, Frank Sánchez, Manhattanville's new president, said the classification as a university signaled to the public Manhatanville's "growth and evolution."

"Our approval is a recognition of the breadth and depth of our undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs," said Sánchez, whose inauguration is slated for Friday.

The Manhattanville Dance Troupe performs during a celebration for Manhattanville College's announcement that it's becoming Manhattanville University April 3, 2024 in Purchase.

“Our elevated status as Manhattanville becomes a university will enhance our ability to live our mission every day as we continue to educate socially responsible leaders,” Associate Provost Alison Carson said in a statement.

Manhattanville's change in status coincided with a week-long celebration of Sánchez's inauguration. Sánchez started in July after six years as president of Rhode Island College.

Manhattanville was founded in 1841 and has over 55 undergraduate programs, over 70 graduate programs and a doctoral program. It serves over 1,300 undergraduate students and almost 1,000 graduate students.

New programs, including a Bachelor of Fine Arts in commercial dance, will launch this fall.

On Wednesday, Manhattanville unveiled new banners and signs reflecting the Purchase-based institution's new name.

Graduate student Gianna Mott takes a selfie with lacrosse teammates during a celebration for Manhattanville College's announcement that it's becoming Manhattanville University April 3, 2024.

Student Body President Aela Mansmann said in a statement the letters from a former sign bearing "Manhatanville College" would be kept in the student government offices.

In June 2022, Iona College made the same jump, becoming Iona University, and two months before that Dominican College in Orangeburg announced it would become Rockland County's first university.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Manhattanville College changes name to Manhattanville University