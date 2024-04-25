Avelo Airlines adds new Florida route. See where and how cost, time compare to Brightline

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost airline based out of Texas, announced it is adding a new Florida flight to its list of destinations.

The new Orlando-Miami flight joins several other Avelo Florida offerings.

The airline describes itself as flying "into smaller airports that are easier to navigate and closer to home and your destination.

"We pride ourselves in being amongst the industry leaders in on-time performance, and families can travel with ease knowing children 13 and under will always be seated with an accompanying adult at no extra cost."

What new Florida route did Avelo Airlines add?

Avelo Airlines said it was adding a nonstop service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Miami International Airport (MIA).

"Avelo is the only low-fare airline offering nonstop flights from MCO to MIA," the company said in a news release.

When will the Orlando-Miami route be available?

The route will begin June 7 and will be available on Fridays and Sundays. The airline will fly out of Orlando on Fridays and out of Miami on Sundays.

The airline will use a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

How much will the Orlando-to-Miami flight cost?

Introductory one-way fares between MCO and MIA start at $46. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

A flight leaving Orlando Friday, June 7 cost $46 when we checked. The flight out of Orlando leaves at 9:30 p.m. and arrives in Miami at 10:35 p.m.

The return flight leaves Miami on a Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and arrives in Orlando at 3:40 p.m.

Compare Avelo cost and time to Brightline for Orlando-to-Miami route

Comparison of Avelo one-way ticket and time to go from Orlando to Miami with one-way ticket booked on Brightline.

Avelo

Cost : $46 during introductory period

Flight time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Days available: Fridays out of Orlando.

Times available: Fridays at 9:30 p.m.

Brightline

Cost : $39 to $149. Costs vary by time, day of the week, and business-class vs premium

Train time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Days available: Every day of the week

Times available: 16-17 trains a day, leaving Orlando almost hourly from 4:50 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. (schedules vary by day of the week)

Is the Avelo Airlines MCO to MIA flight a permanent route?

No. Avelo said the new seasonal route will begin June 7 and be available through Aug. 18.

Avelo flies out of 10 Florida airports

Daytona Beach (DAB)

Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS)

Fort Lauderdale/Miami (FLL)

Fort Myers (RSW)

Miami (MIA)

Orlando/Lakeland (LAL)

Orlando (MCO)

Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ)

Tampa (TPA)

West Palm Beach (PBI)

Where does Avelo fly?

"Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.5 million customers on over 35,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 52 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico," the company said in a news release.

How do you pronounce Avelo?

Pronounce Avelo as UH-VELL-O, like yellow or Jell-O.

