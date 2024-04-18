Avella man killed in crash in Independence Township

An Avella man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Independence Township.

Cody Hukill, 29, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in the 2000 block of Avella Road and struck a tree.

It happened around 7:10 p.m.

Hukill was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Washington County coroner.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in Beaver Falls, district attorney says Man dead, another injured after head-on crash in Leetsdale High-speed police chase involving missing teen started in Pittsburgh, ends in Ohio VIDEO: Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts