Can Avalon be saved? Historic downtown building in danger of demolition, like 25 years ago

Yellow caution tape surrounds the Avalon Apartments on Sunday, a day after a two-alarm fire severely damaged the building in downtown Newark.

NEWARK − The historic Avalon building in downtown Newark, survivor of a demolition order 25 years ago, once again faces an uncertain future.

The three-story apartment building for income-eligible seniors sits vacant following a two-alarm fire Saturday morning, when part of the roof collapsed shortly after firefighters escaped.

The smoke, fire and water left the 123-year-old building on the corner of West Main and North Fifth streets with considerable damage and the owners and city officials with difficult decisions ahead.

There was a report of an attic fan on fire, but when firefighters arrived, all they could see was an attic fire, Assistant Newark Fire Chief Neal Murphy said. The call came in about 10:30 a.m. from an upstairs apartment after a fire alarm sounded.

LEADS Community Action Agency, which has owned the building since it saved the condemned structure in 2003, awaits an evaluation from experts whether it can be salvaged or should be demolished.

“The city hired a structural engineer to inspect the building today who found it to be more sound than previously thought,” LEADS CEO Nathan Keirns said Wednesday. “The insurance company is bringing in an engineer and adjuster from Kansas later this week.”

The east wall, facing Fifth Street, appears to have sustained the most significant damage.

“That’s the area we’re concerned about — the area most impacted,” Keirns said. “At first, we hoped it was just going to be a minimal situation — in the attic and contained quickly. As it escalated, we were surprised, shocked and devastated. We’re happy people were able to get out.”

Keirns said a decision may need to happen quickly if there is an immediate danger.

Residents of the 20 apartments evacuated the building Saturday to the Licking County Library across the street, where the Red Cross set up a temporary shelter. Several residents found housing with family or friends, but the Licking County Coalition for Housing, Metropolitan Housing Authority and LEADS have been searching for housing options for the rest.

Rod Cook, director of the East Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross, said the Red Cross paid for hotel stays for residents in need of immediate shelter.

“A majority that same day had a place they could go to, with family members or friends,” Cook said. “We started working with various organizations, depending on what the needs are. We’re working with them on an individual basis.

Keirns said the city allowed pets to be rescued and may permit a security company to retrieve some items for residents. They are still searching for three cats, which may be hiding.

"While the future of the building is still unknown, I am over-the-moon happy to hear that many, or hopefully all, of the pets will be reunited with their loved ones," Keirns said.

Deb Tegtmeyer, executive director of the Licking County Coalition for Housing, said the loss of the Avalon, either temporary or permanent, will affect local housing availability.

“It’s a big loss to lose that number of units for seniors and those with disabilities,” Tegtmeyer said. “We’re already in a tight housing market. We may have some funds we can assist with a deposit on a new place.

“This is just devastating for folks and doubly devastating because of the lack of housing affordable for folks in our area.”

Tegtmeyer was also searching for housing for Avalon residents in 1998, when the Newark Health Department, citing years of complaints, building code violations and health hazards, condemned the Avalon, declaring it a public nuisance and ordering its residents to vacate in 10 days.

It was LEADS CEO Ken Kempton who found a solution back then.

“In 1998, I kept saying, there’s got to be some way to save it, and sure enough he did,” Tegtmeyer said of Kempton.

It wasn’t until 2005 when LEADS finally ended the seven-year roller-coaster ride, when it showed off renovated Avalon apartments in a VIP tour.

The current challenge could be just as severe.

“There’s some real concern about it and when it can be restored,” Tegtmeyer said on Monday. “It may be a total loss. I don’t know. It was pretty bad. It had a good run, though.

"If it’s demolished, we need to quickly allow for new construction of units for seniors that need financial assistance.”

A history of the Avalon Building in downtown Newark

Sept. 16, 1998: The Newark Health Department, citing years of complaints, building code violations and health hazards, condemns the Avalon building, declaring it a public nuisance and ordering its residents to vacate their apartments in 10 days.

1999: Newark Board of Health orders Avalon building be demolished.

July 1999: Newark Board of Health rescinds order to demolish Avalon building.

2001: Avalon building 100 years old.

January 2001: Newark Board of Health removes latest order to demolish Avalon, giving MS Development an opportunity to obtain funds to renovate the structure.

July 2001: MS Development fails to obtain housing tax credits needed to renovate Avalon.

January 2002: Arson suspected in Avalon building fire. Motorist driving by at midnight spots the flames and calls 911. Fire contained by 12:30 a.m. and damage only $200.

March 2002: Newark City Council approves resolution supporting LEADS Community Action Agency in its pursuit of low-income housing tax credits to renovate Avalon.

July 2002: Gov. Bob Taft announces the Ohio Housing Finance Agency awarded housing credits to 69 developments, including the Avalon.

February 2003: The Ohio Housing Finance Agency approves $625,930 direct loan for LEADS to acquire and renovate the Avalon.

March 2003: LEADS approved for $240,000 loan from the Low- and Moderate-Income Housing Trust Fund to acquire and rehabilitate the Avalon .

December 2003: LEADS begins rehabilitation work on building after obtaining $2.3 million in housing tax credits, $515,000 in historic tax credits and $240,000 loan.

Jan. 31, 2005: LEADS shows off renovated Avalon building in VIP tour.

