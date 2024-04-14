Authorities searching for survivors after plane crash in Southern California

Authorities are searching for survivors after a plane crash in San Bernardino County Saturday night.

Preliminary information from the FAA indicates the aircraft, a twin-engine Gulfstream AC95, crashed near Palm Avenue and West Verdemont Drive in the Verdemont neighborhood of San Bernardino around 8:15 p.m.

First responders began the search for survivors but hampered by heavy rain and gusty winds. Video from the scene obtained by KTLA shows police tents set up near the scene of the crash.

It is not known how many passengers were on board at the time of the crash or if there are any fatalities.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA that witnesses reported hearing “an engine sputter and then an impact” around the time of the crash and that “a red light flash” was seen in the area.

“Our airship was unable to fly because of weather,” the spokesperson said. “There will be a search conducted [Sunday] morning and further details will be released when available.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the cause of the crash.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

