Authorities searching for people seen in viral video dumping trash in ocean
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials told ABC News they have identified a group of young boaters seen dumping trash right into the South Florida waters.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials told ABC News they have identified a group of young boaters seen dumping trash right into the South Florida waters.
Caitlin Clark fans beware: You never know what the 20-year veteran might say … or do.
Spotify has apparently found a new way to push its free users to a paid subscription: It's putting lyrics behind a paywall. Instead, the company told TechCrunch simply that Spotify's features can vary over time, between markets and across devices. The response indicates the change to lyrics may be more than just a test but that Spotify isn't yet prepared to make an official announcement about affected markets.
The WNBA preseason tips off this Friday. Here's how you can catch Caitlin Clark's first game.
The Bucks face a 3-2 deficit against the Pacers heading into Thursday's Game 6.
Don't spend $200 or even $150; there are some great options priced well below $100.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Already cranking up the air conditioner? Stay warm and cozy in these wide-waistband classics.
The rate of the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.22% this week, causing some buyers to turn to adjustable-rate loans.
Extremist militia groups are using Facebook to spread conspiracy theories and organize.
Police in cities and towns across the country have been deployed in recent days to clear pro-Palestinian demonstrators from a growing number of encampments and occupied buildings on college and university campuses.
Walgreens is ramping up its clinical trial offerings with Big Pharma players.
Buehler hasn't set foot on an MLB mound since June 2022.
TikTok and Universal Music Group have signed a deal that will allow Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and other artists to return to the platform.
Florida's six-week abortion ban takes effect on May 1. Here's what the law says and how it will affect access to the procedure beyond state lines.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The last time the favorite won the Kentucky Derby was 2018.
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University is suing Meta on behalf of a researcher who wants to release a browser extension that would allow people to “effectively turn off” their algorithmic feeds.
Airbnb's summer release is usually a grand affair with tons of updates for guests and a few for hosts. This time, however, the company is introducing just a few updates for group booking along with a new category called "Icons," which are experiences hosted by celebrated names in music, film, TV and sports. Group booking features, which are probably the only update that will reach all users, allow people to create shared wishlists, and there are trip invitations for the group with details of the property.
Two months after hackers broke into Change Healthcare systems stealing and then encrypting company data, it’s still unclear how many Americans were impacted by the cyberattack. Last month, Andrew Witty, the CEO of Change Healthcare’s parent company UnitedHealth Group, said that the stolen files include the personal health information of “a substantial proportion of people in America.” On Wednesday, during a House hearing, when pushed to give a more definitive answer, Witty testified that the breach impacted “I think, maybe a third [of Americans] or somewhere of that level.”
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates at a 23-year high Wednesday, but investors will be listening for any signs of how long they will have to wait before cuts can begin.