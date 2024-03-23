Authorities probe state police shooting at Warren County residence that left man dead

WARREN — The Pennsylvania State Police and the Warren County District Attorney's Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a Warren County man by police during a confrontation at a Freehold Township residence on Friday morning.

A 41-year-old Freehold Township man, whose name has not been released, was killed in the incident, according to state police.

The shooting happened at a residence on Stillwater Road in Freehold Township, east of Bear Lake and west of Sugar Grove, on Friday at about 6 a.m., according to Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township.

According to Weindorf, state police and local officers from Warren County went to the Stillwater Road residence for an undisclosed reason, and during a confrontation there a state police trooper discharged the trooper's weapon, resulting in the 41-year-old man's death.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, Weindorf said.

Authorities on Saturday released no other details on the incident, including why law enforcement went to the Stillwater Road residence.

The trooper involved in the shooting is on administrative duty while the state police Major Case Team and Warren County detectives investigate the incident, Weindorf said.

