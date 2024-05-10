Authorities: Pilot did not send distress call before crashing in Augusta neighborhood

The National Transportation Safety Board this week released more information about the May 2 plane crash inside the residential Summerville neighborhood in Augusta, confirming no distress calls were made prior to the crash.

The airplane, a single-engine Beechcraft 36 piloted by Jason McKenzie, crashed on the outskirts of a resident's yard at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Belmont Drive off Walton Way, about a mile away from Daniel Field, according to previous reporting.

A preliminary report from the NTSB states the flight departed runway five at Daniel Field Airport just before 7:15 a.m., destined for New Haven Airport in Connecticut.

"The airplane proceeded on [the] runway, heading for about 1/2 nautical mile, where a left turn was initiated," according to the report. "The airplane continued in the left turn, at about 200-300 feet above the ground, for about 30 seconds and crashed into the top of mature oak trees in a residential area, severing the outboard half of the left wing."

The section of the wing remained lodged in the tree, about 60 feet high, and the airplane continued, crashing into the front yard of a resident's home, according to the report. The cockpit and cabin were consumed in a post-crash fire.

"Initial examination of the wreckage revealed that all structural components of the airplane were accounted for at the [crash] site," according to the report. "The landing gear were found in the extended (down) position and the wing flaps were retracted (up)."

Augusta firefighters assisted the NTSB with removing the wingtip from the tree at the crash site.

The report noted no calls of distress from McKenzie were made.

It also stated several residents provided home surveillance video to investigators, but the airplane could not be seen.

"The engine could be heard, running at a high rpm until the sounds of tree and ground impact were heard," according to the report.

The report details the weather at the time of the crash − calm wind, a clear sky and 10 nautical miles of visibility.

Pilot's family raises more than $100,000 on GoFundMe

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Trotter Jones LLP to support McKenzie's wife, Stephanie, and 8-year-old son, Patrick, and it has already accumulated more than $112,000 in a little over a week.

The description on the fundraiser states McKenzie "will be remembered as a hero" and claims he "did everything he could to ensure that no one else in the neighborhood was injured," according to the website.

McKenzie worked at Augusta University as the Associate Director of Philanthropy, according to previous reporting.

Organizers said the money will be used to pay for Patrick's college education and "to support Stephanie in this difficult time," according to the site.

An anonymous donor gifted the family $5,000 and 27 additional donors gave donations of $1,000 or more, according to the site.

On Wednesday, an update was posted to the fundraiser:

"We wanted to thank everyone for the tremendous response to this effort! The number of donors and the total dollar amount given so far as exceeded our expectations [$100,00 goal]. The generosity of this community is amazing. Please continue to share this effort with all of your friends!"

Anyone wishing to donate can view the fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/3df7eh56.

