Authorities looking for Wisconsin man who fled crash scene after passenger died

LEWISTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a 26-year-old man who allegedly fled the scene after crashing his vehicle, which killed a 21-year-old woman.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a crash in the town of Lewiston shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Upon locating the crashed vehicle, law enforcement discovered that the driver had fled from the crash scene. The only passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Portage, was located dead inside the vehicle.

Deputies searched the area with a thermal drone and several K9s but were unable to locate the driver.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver, identified as 26-year-old Keegin Neveln of Portage. There is probable cause to arrest Neveln on felony charges related to his involvement in this crash.

Anyone with information on Neveln’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166. No additional details were provided.

