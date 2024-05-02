Authorities identify Framingham man killed in head-on crash on Route 20 in Sudbury

SUDBURY — Authorities have identified the Framingham man who was killed Tuesday morning after his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Boston Post Road.

Authorities said Biejan Michael Amini, 34, died after the Nissan Sentra he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer at about 10:30 a.m. on Boston Post Road (Route 20) near its intersection with Wayside Inn Road.

According to his obituary, Amini enjoyed hiking, kayaking and cycling and had three pet birds — Loki, Kiwi and Greenie — and a cat named Harley. He was the son of Hamid Amini and Julie Ann DeHaven, and stepson of Maryam Amini and Tom Pitta, according to the obituary, and also had two brothers, Brian and Babak, and two stepsiblings, Ben and Miranda Pitta.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who has not been identified, was transported to Marlborough Hospital to be treated. His condition was not released, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the Sudbury Police and Fire departments.

There will be a celebration of Amini's life and visitation with his family from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, with a service at 5 p.m.

Burial will be private and held later.

