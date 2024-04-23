Authorities have identified man whose body was found behind Shoppers World business

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities have identified the man who was found dead last Saturday night behind a Shoppers World sandwich shop.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the death of Anthony Junior Lopez, 30, of Framingham, is an "apparent homicide," but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of death.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Lopez's body was found about 10 p.m. Saturday in a trash disposal area behind Shoppers World. He was an employee of Hot Table, a 14-store chain that specializes in panini sandwiches, and had been working that night.

No one from Hot Table could be reached for comment.

Lopez's sister, Christina Carabello, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for his funeral expenses. She could not be reached for comment but wrote about Lopez on the GoFundMe page.

"He was a father, brother, son. He was a wonderful father to his son," she wrote on the funding request. "He was such a goofy person loving person outgoing person! My baby brother was a wonderful cook and loved the outdoors. He is leaving behind a son that he loved so much! He had a beautiful smile that lights up the room! My baby brother was the joy in our hearts he was such a beautiful person in and out! We going to miss him dearly and we definitely going to miss his laugh and smile and he goofiness. Rest in peace little bro watch over us we love you and going to miss you."

The GoFundMe is seeking $5,000. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/79db73b9.

The death is being investigated by the District Attorney's Office, the Framingham Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities ask that anyone with information or who saw anything out of the ordinary in the area on Saturday to call Framingham police at 508-532-5923

