Authorities say man found dead behind Framingham business is 'apparent homicide'

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities say a local man found dead Saturday behind a Worcester Road (Route 9) business was the victim of a suspected homicide.

Neither police nor the Middlesex District Attorney's Office identified the man, other than to say he is a 30-year-old Framingham resident.

They also did not identify the business, except to say that it's on Worcester Road (Rte. 9). A press release indicates the incident may have taken place "in the area of" 1 Worcester Road, which is the address for Shoppers World.

According to the joint press release from Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, police responded to the business at 10 p.m. Saturday where they found the man deceased in the trash area behind the building. The man was an employee of the business and was working Saturday night.

According to the release, the victim had "obvious trauma to his body." The case has been referred to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities ask that anyone who has information about the death or may have seen anything "unusual" in the area of 1 Worcester Road are asked to call Framingham police at 508-532-5923.

The incident is being investigated by the Framingham Police Department, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office.

Saturday's death is the second suspicious death reported in Framingham this month.

Brooks Hood, 27, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was found dead in a Fenwick Street home on April 10. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of death in that case, which remains under investigation.

