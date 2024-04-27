Authorities confiscate drugs, firearms as two people arrested during Lynden searches

A recent Whatcom County drug bust led to the arrest of two Lynden residents and the seizure of about 2.5 pounds of suspected meth and 43 grams of suspected cocaine.

Detectives also confiscated three handguns, two of which were stolen, and about $4,000 in cash. The evidence was collected across two traffic stops in Lynden and a search of an apartment shared by Benjamin Vallejo, 43, and Ashley Andrews, 31. Both Vallejo and Andrews are from Lynden and have been arrested, according to Deb Slater with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Three young children who were in the vehicle with Vallejo and Andrews during one of the traffic stops were taken into protective custody and turned over to Child Protective Services, Slater said.

Vallejo and Andrews were arrested the night of Thursday, April 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; maintaining a dwelling for drug sales; and possession of stolen firearms. Vallejo was also arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, and because he had nine prior felony convictions, he received three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.